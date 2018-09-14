Asia Cup 2018

Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong’s openers put on quite a show but India survive scare to win by 26 runs

The Group A match was expected to be a one-sided affair, but Nizakat Khan and Anshuman Rath ensured Hong Kong were alive in the run-chase all the way.

by 
Nizakat Khan in action for Hong Kong | AFP

India survived a scare against Hong Kong after Shikhar Dhawan’s hundred as they battled to a 26-run win over the minnows in the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

Chasing a big 286-run target, Hong Kong gave their illustrious opponents a run for their money with an opening stand of 174 runs before collapsing to 259-8 in 50 overs.

India were lifted to 285-7 by a punishing 127 by Dhawan – his 14th one-day international hundred – and an attractive 60 by the recalled Ambati Rayudu at Dubai Stadium.

The Group A match was expected to be a one-sided affair, but Nizakat Khan scored a brilliant 115-ball 92 with 12 fours and a six, with skipper Anshuman Rath adding 73 to make India sweat for victory.

Their stand is the best for any wicket by Hong Kong in an ODI, bettering the 170-run stand for the fourth wicket by the same pair against Scotland at Mongkok in 2016.

But both fell in successive overs to give India a sigh of relief ahead of their high-profile match against Pakistan on Wednesday, also in Dubai.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3-46) and debutant paceman Khaleel Ahmed (3-48) were the pick of Indian bowlers.

It could have been the second upset in successive days after five-time champions Sri Lanka were sent packing out of the tournament by Afghanistan with a 91-run win in Abu Dhabi.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have qualified for the Super Four stage from Group B, while Pakistan and India joined them from Group A.

The top two teams from the Super Four will play the September 28 final in Dubai.

Dhawan and the recalled Rayudu steered India to 285-7 in 50 overs after Hong Kongwon the toss and opted to field first.

India, resting KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, perhaps in anticipation of an easy game, were helped to the total by an innings-building 116-run stand between Dhawan and Rayudu after skipper Rohit Sharma failed to capitalise on an inexperienced bowling attack by falling on 23.

But Dhawan ensured he used the game as good practice ahead of the “match of the tournament” against arch rivals Pakistan, as he punished the Hong Kong bowlers at will.

Dhawan hit 15 fours and two sixes during his 120-ball knock. But once Dhawan and Rayudu fell, India lost their way with Mahendra Singh Dhoni falling without scoring.

It was left to Dinesh Karthik (33) and Kedar Jadhav (28 not out) to ensure India got beyond the 280-mark.

The total was much lower than India’s 374-4 in the only previous match between the two teams in Karachi in the 2008 Asia Cup.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Expressing grief can take on creative forms

Even the most intense feelings of loss can be accompanied by the need to celebrate memories, as this new project shows.

Photo by Josh Hild on Unsplash

Grief is a universal emotion and yet is one of the most personal experiences. Different people have their own individual ways of dealing with grief. And when it comes to grief that emerges from the loss of a loved one, it too can manifest in myriad ways.

Moving on from grief into a more life-affirming state is the natural human inclination. Various studies point to some commonly experienced stages of grieving. These include numbness, pining, despair and reorganization. Psychologist J.W. Worden’s 4-stage model for mourning includes accepting the reality of loss, working through the pain, adjusting to life without the deceased and maintaining a connection with the deceased, while moving on. Central to these healing processes would be finding healthy ways of expressing grief and being able to articulate the void they feel.

But just as there is no one way in which people experience grief, there is also no one common way in which they express their grief. Some seek solace from talking it out, while some through their work and a few others through physical activities. A few also seek strength from creative self-expressions. Some of the most moving pieces of art, literature and entertainment have in fact stemmed from the innate human need to express emotions, particularly grief and loss.

As a tribute to this universal human need to express the grief of loss, HDFC Life has initiated the Memory Project. The initiative invites people to commemorate the memory of their loved ones through music, art and poetry. The spirit of the project is captured in a video in which people from diverse walks of life share their journey of grieving after the loss of a loved one.

The film captures how individuals use creative tools to help themselves heal. Ankita Chawla, a writer featured in the video, leans on powerful words to convey her feelings for her father who is no more. Then there is Aarifah, who picked up the guitar, strummed her feelings and sang “let’s not slow down boy, we’re perfectly on time”, a line from a song she wrote for her departed love. Comedian Neville Shah addresses his late mother in succinct words, true to his style, while rapper Prabhdeep Singh seeks to celebrate the memory of his late friend through his art form. One thing they all express in common is the spirit of honouring memories. Watch the video below:

Play

The Memory Project by HDFC Life aims to curate more such stories that celebrate cherished memories and values that our loved ones have left behind, making a lasting impression on us. You can follow the campaign on Facebook as well as on Twitter.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HDFC Life Insurance and not by the Scroll editorial team.