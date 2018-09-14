St Petersburg Open: Defending champion Dzumhur wins opener, Struff knocks out Rublev

Defending champion Damir Dzumhur eased into the second round of the St Petersburg Open on Tuesday with a straight-sets win over Austrian qualifier Lucas Miedler.
Bosnian Dzumhur, who became the first player to win both the Moscow and St Petersburg tournaments in a single season last year, claimed a 7-5, 6-3 victory over world number 207 Miedler.
“It’s the first time ever that I’ve come somewhere as the defending champion. It’s a very special tournament for me and it was really tough to control my emotions,” sixth seed Dzumhur said.
Local favourite Daniil Medvedev also advanced into the second round by beating Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-4, 6-1.
German Jan-Lennard Struff knocked out Russia’s Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) to set up a last-16 clash with top seed Dominic Thiem, who enjoyed an opening-round bye.
Results
1st rd
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x8) bt Joao Sousa (POR) 6-4, 6-1
Lukas Lacko (SVK) bt Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5
Damir Dzumhur (BIH x6) bt Lucas Miedler (AUT) 7-5, 6-3
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (ESP) 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-3