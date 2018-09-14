Badminton

China Open badminton: Ashwini and Satwik beat world No 12 pair Ellis-Smith in round 1

Ponnappa and Rankireddy, ranked 25th in the world, beat the English pair 21-13, 20-22, 21-17 in an hour and three minutes to reach round two.

by 
AFP

India’s promising mixed doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy got their China Open campaign off to a great start as they beat the world No 12 duo in the first round on Wednesday.

Ponnappa and Rankireddy, ranked 25th in the world, beat Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith 21-13, 20-22, 21-17 in an hour and three minutes to reach round two.

The Indians were sharp to begin the match, with the experienced Ponnappa being superb at the net and in her defence, while the young and tall Rankireddy was his usual brilliant self from the back court. Ponnappa set Rankireddy up for numerous jump smashes in that first game, which they won comfortably.

Ellis and Smith put up a much better show in the second game, taking a 11-6 lead at the interval. Ponnappa and Rankireddy had not quite switched off but the English pair played with more intent. Ellis and Smith managed to get themselves four game-point opportunities, but the Indians did not give up, saving all four of them to bring the score level at 20-20. Ellis and Smith managed to win the next two points, however, to take the match into a decider.

In the final game, Ponnappa and Rankireddy regained some of the sharpness that they had lost in the first half of the second game and maintained a three-to-four-point lead over the English pair throughout, eventually winning the game and match without much trouble.

While this was a big win, the Indians will have to be a lot better if they come up against the world No 1 pair of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong in the second round. The Chinese pair will play their opening match later on Wednesday against Malaysia’s Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying and are expected to win.

Ashwini and Satwik will also be in action again later on Wednesday in their women’s and men’s doubles matches respectively. India’s men’s singles campaign also begins with HS Prannoy taking on Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus, while Kidambi Srikanth will face Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Expressing grief can take on creative forms

Even the most intense feelings of loss can be accompanied by the need to celebrate memories, as this new project shows.

Photo by Josh Hild on Unsplash

Grief is a universal emotion and yet is one of the most personal experiences. Different people have their own individual ways of dealing with grief. And when it comes to grief that emerges from the loss of a loved one, it too can manifest in myriad ways.

Moving on from grief into a more life-affirming state is the natural human inclination. Various studies point to some commonly experienced stages of grieving. These include numbness, pining, despair and reorganization. Psychologist J.W. Worden’s 4-stage model for mourning includes accepting the reality of loss, working through the pain, adjusting to life without the deceased and maintaining a connection with the deceased, while moving on. Central to these healing processes would be finding healthy ways of expressing grief and being able to articulate the void they feel.

But just as there is no one way in which people experience grief, there is also no one common way in which they express their grief. Some seek solace from talking it out, while some through their work and a few others through physical activities. A few also seek strength from creative self-expressions. Some of the most moving pieces of art, literature and entertainment have in fact stemmed from the innate human need to express emotions, particularly grief and loss.

As a tribute to this universal human need to express the grief of loss, HDFC Life has initiated the Memory Project. The initiative invites people to commemorate the memory of their loved ones through music, art and poetry. The spirit of the project is captured in a video in which people from diverse walks of life share their journey of grieving after the loss of a loved one.

The film captures how individuals use creative tools to help themselves heal. Ankita Chawla, a writer featured in the video, leans on powerful words to convey her feelings for her father who is no more. Then there is Aarifah, who picked up the guitar, strummed her feelings and sang “let’s not slow down boy, we’re perfectly on time”, a line from a song she wrote for her departed love. Comedian Neville Shah addresses his late mother in succinct words, true to his style, while rapper Prabhdeep Singh seeks to celebrate the memory of his late friend through his art form. One thing they all express in common is the spirit of honouring memories. Watch the video below:

Play

The Memory Project by HDFC Life aims to curate more such stories that celebrate cherished memories and values that our loved ones have left behind, making a lasting impression on us. You can follow the campaign on Facebook as well as on Twitter.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HDFC Life Insurance and not by the Scroll editorial team.