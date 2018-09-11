We always knew it wasn’t going to be easy, says Rohit Sharma after surviving scare against Hong Kong

India survived a mighty scare before recording a close 26-run win over Hong Kong in their opening group league match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Tuesday.

Chasing a stiff 286-run target, unheralded Hong Kong opening pair of Nizakat Khan (92) and skipper Anshuman Rath (73) added a record 174-run partnership to raise the visions of a major upset before inexperience cost them dear as they managed 259/8.

Nizakat and Rath’s 174-run stand is the associate nation’s highest partnership in ODI cricket.

Stand-in captain, Rohit Sharma admitted that India should have attacked more but said that this mistake was a learning curve for the team.

“Eventually to win the game is important. We always knew it wasn’t going to be easy. This tournament is all about learning and these guys will learn. But in the end, the team pulled it back. We had an inexperienced bowling line-up, but that’s no excuse. The mistake was that we could’ve attacked a bit more. It’s a mistake, and that’s a learning curve,” he said after the match.

It took Kuldeep Yadav (2/42) to break the dangerous-looking partnership when Rath picked out Rohit at extra cover with a gentle drive.

That was the trigger as Hong Kong lost the plot thereafter with another set batsman Nizakat departing in the next over, LBW to debutant Khaleel Ahmed (3/48).

“We didn’t doubt ourselves at any stage, but credit to Hong Kong. Great partnership by their openers, and for our bowling curve, it was great to handle those situations. We will be put under pressure at times, and it’s important to handle it,” Rohit, who is leading India in Virat Kohli’s absence, added.

He counted Shikhar Dhawan’s 14th ODI century and Khaleel’s debut among the positives for India in their opener, which will be followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on Wednesday.

“The positives were Shikhar’s innings. He had a long tour of England, and was determined to bat in those conditions. It wasn’t easy. And Ambati Rayudu as well, who was playing after a long time and got a fifty.

Khaleel is a very exciting player. He showed he didn’t start well, but was good enough to come back well. If you can’t do well for two-three overs it’s okay, but you should find a way to come back, and he really found that way, and found his rewards,” the captain added.

