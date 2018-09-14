Asia Cup 2018

Asia Cup: In Kohli’s absence, Pakistan favourite against India, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar echoed Gavaskar’s views, saying “Pakistan start as favourites because they have been playing in those conditions”.

by 
IANS

India cricket great Sunil Gavaskar picked Pakistan as favourites in Virat Kohli’s absence on Wednesday ahead of their Asia Cup group stage clash in Dubai.

The last time the two arch-rivals played what is always an emotionally charged fixture – the final of the Champions Trophy last year – Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs.

On Tuesday, India only managed to scrape to a 26-run win over minnows Hong Kong. Pakistan kicked off their Asia Cup campaign on Sunday with a thumping win over the same opponents.

“Pakistan is the favourite only because the big psychological advantage that they have of beating India in the final of the Champions Trophy,” said Gavaskar, a member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning side.

“The previous game or the ball before... always stays at the back of your mind and that creates a touch of uncertainty in your mind.”

“And Virat’s absence is going to be crucial as well,” the former captain said on Indian TV Channel Aaj Tak.

The talismanic Kohli, currently the top-ranked one-day batsman in the world, has been rested for regional six-team competition in the United Arab Emirates.

Rohit Sharma is leading the side in his absence, looking for redemption after India’s 1-4 Test loss to England.

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar echoed Gavaskar’s views, saying “Pakistan start as favourites because they have been playing in those conditions”.

The UAE has been Pakistan’s home base since 2009 when a terrorist attack on the touring Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore left six players injured, and international teams refused to tour the troubled nation.

India has suspended bilateral cricket ties against Pakistan amid political tensions, and the two only play each other in multi-nation events like the World Cup.

Fans in cricket-crazy India are banking on a win against neighbouring Pakistan to ease their England heartache.

“Just win against Pakistan and we will feel that we have won the Asia Cup. It will be good after the loss in England,” Anuj Verma, a cricket fan on the streets of Delhi, told AFP.

“But I guess both these teams will meet in Super Four (stage) and the finals as well, so I would love to beat them twice or thrice to take revenge of our Champions Trophy final loss last year,” Verma said.

India hold the edge in Asia Cup encounters against Pakistan with a 6-5 lead in 12 matches. But Pakistan have a big 73-52 lead overall in 129 ODI games.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Expressing grief can take on creative forms

Even the most intense feelings of loss can be accompanied by the need to celebrate memories, as this new project shows.

Photo by Josh Hild on Unsplash

Grief is a universal emotion and yet is one of the most personal experiences. Different people have their own individual ways of dealing with grief. And when it comes to grief that emerges from the loss of a loved one, it too can manifest in myriad ways.

Moving on from grief into a more life-affirming state is the natural human inclination. Various studies point to some commonly experienced stages of grieving. These include numbness, pining, despair and reorganization. Psychologist J.W. Worden’s 4-stage model for mourning includes accepting the reality of loss, working through the pain, adjusting to life without the deceased and maintaining a connection with the deceased, while moving on. Central to these healing processes would be finding healthy ways of expressing grief and being able to articulate the void they feel.

But just as there is no one way in which people experience grief, there is also no one common way in which they express their grief. Some seek solace from talking it out, while some through their work and a few others through physical activities. A few also seek strength from creative self-expressions. Some of the most moving pieces of art, literature and entertainment have in fact stemmed from the innate human need to express emotions, particularly grief and loss.

As a tribute to this universal human need to express the grief of loss, HDFC Life has initiated the Memory Project. The initiative invites people to commemorate the memory of their loved ones through music, art and poetry. The spirit of the project is captured in a video in which people from diverse walks of life share their journey of grieving after the loss of a loved one.

The film captures how individuals use creative tools to help themselves heal. Ankita Chawla, a writer featured in the video, leans on powerful words to convey her feelings for her father who is no more. Then there is Aarifah, who picked up the guitar, strummed her feelings and sang “let’s not slow down boy, we’re perfectly on time”, a line from a song she wrote for her departed love. Comedian Neville Shah addresses his late mother in succinct words, true to his style, while rapper Prabhdeep Singh seeks to celebrate the memory of his late friend through his art form. One thing they all express in common is the spirit of honouring memories. Watch the video below:

Play

The Memory Project by HDFC Life aims to curate more such stories that celebrate cherished memories and values that our loved ones have left behind, making a lasting impression on us. You can follow the campaign on Facebook as well as on Twitter.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HDFC Life Insurance and not by the Scroll editorial team.