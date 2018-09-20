Cristiano Ronaldo endured an evening to forget on his Champions League debut for Juventus. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner walked off in tears as he was handed a red card in the first half.

A tearful Ronaldo left the pitch in disbelief in the 29th minute, having aimed a petulant, but seemingly harmless, kick at Valencia defender Jeison Murillo.The Portuguese player then made contact with Murillo’s head while urging him to get up.

Ronaldo dropped to the floor like the tournament was lost after German official Felix Brych brandished the red card but Juve showed more composure.

The Italian giants, though, picked themselves up from the setback and earned three points against Valencia at Mestalla stadium, thanks to playmaker Miralem Pjanic impressed from the penalty spot.

It remains to be seen how Uefa judge Ronaldo’s offence, and dissent, but he is set to miss the next European game at home to Young Boys on October 2. But after that comes the more threatening double-header against Manchester United.

The controversial nature of the sending off saw football fans Twitter less than impressed even as some worried that Ronaldo’s fairytale comeback to former club United might not happen. The reigning Italian champions, however, can appeal the card.

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for Juventus in the Champions League tonight for this... 🤔



What a joke! pic.twitter.com/7qFD8zwi10 — 433 Formation (@433Formation) September 19, 2018

Still trying to figure out what @Cristiano did to get sent off. — Juan G. Arango 🇨🇴 (@JuanG_Arango) September 19, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo's red card is an absolute disgrace. So incredibly harsh. Felix Brych is an absolute clown who decided he wanted to be the center of attention. — DannyFreshii (@DannyFreshii) September 19, 2018

we see beards ripped out in the NHL that result in a 5 minute penalty. cristiano ronaldo ran his fingers through a players hair and gets a red card.



it’s so frustrating to defend the sport i love the most when these things happen.



LET THEM PLAY. — Caroline Szwed (@caroline_szwed) September 19, 2018

I am also a Barcelona fan but I hated what that ref did to Ronaldo. It’s about time UEFA does something about their refs who end up spoiling this beautiful game. — Savage Street (@IncredibleMyno) September 19, 2018

Barcelona won

Messi got a hat trick

Real Madrid won

Bale scored

Bale isn't injured yet

Real Madrid new Number 7 scored

Ronaldo got Red carded



I'm a Cristiano Ronaldo fan and I'm officially having mental breakdown 😭 — Bidex🇳🇬 (@El_tiger_29111) September 19, 2018

Ronaldo in tears upon receiving the red card. You could see how much it means to him to be out there contributing.



This CL campaign could cement his legacy beyond any doubt. A competitor of the HIGHEST level. #ValenciaJuve



Forza @Cristiano 👊 — Patrick Gullaci (@pgullaci) September 20, 2018

Sometimes, players get sent off for endangering or causing bodily harm to opponents.



Sometimes, they get sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.



Today, @Cristiano Ronaldo got sent off because he is Cristiano Ronaldo



Period.#VALJUV#NoRed4Ronaldo — Brown Knight (@br0wnknight) September 19, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo red card is an absolute joke. Must appeal that, surely. Reduced to tears! — FK ☕️ (@fkhanage) September 19, 2018

People who are making fun of @Cristiano crying after being sent off.......really shows you know nothing about football. 👎🏻💔 #UEFA @UEFAcom — SarahEssam (@SarahEssam64) September 19, 2018

There was humour too...

How nice of Cristiano Ronaldo to get himself sent off so he doesn't have to face United — Fiona May (@fionamay4471) September 19, 2018

No way that’s a red card for @Cristiano... hate to see these type of decisions especially in the best competition 😡 — Stephen Eustaquio (@stepheustaquio) September 19, 2018

Some folks thought he deserved punishment earlier as well but got away with it.

You guys need to stop favoring @Cristiano. He messed up. It’s a red. He should have known. The head Referee of the game is known for being harsh for fouls. You can’t pretend that what Ronaldo did wasn’t a flagrant foul to the player. He purposely clawed a mans head. — Master Idiot (@MasterIdiot1) September 19, 2018