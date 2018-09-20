Cristiano Ronaldo endured an evening to forget on his Champions League debut for Juventus. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner walked off in tears as he was handed a red card in the first half.
A tearful Ronaldo left the pitch in disbelief in the 29th minute, having aimed a petulant, but seemingly harmless, kick at Valencia defender Jeison Murillo.The Portuguese player then made contact with Murillo’s head while urging him to get up.
Ronaldo dropped to the floor like the tournament was lost after German official Felix Brych brandished the red card but Juve showed more composure.
The Italian giants, though, picked themselves up from the setback and earned three points against Valencia at Mestalla stadium, thanks to playmaker Miralem Pjanic impressed from the penalty spot.
It remains to be seen how Uefa judge Ronaldo’s offence, and dissent, but he is set to miss the next European game at home to Young Boys on October 2. But after that comes the more threatening double-header against Manchester United.
The controversial nature of the sending off saw football fans Twitter less than impressed even as some worried that Ronaldo’s fairytale comeback to former club United might not happen. The reigning Italian champions, however, can appeal the card.
