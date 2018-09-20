Leander Paes and his partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela shocked top seeds Dominic Inglot and Franco Skugor 7-6(5), 7-6(5) to reach quarter-final of the ATP 250 St. Petersburg Open.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, seeded sixth, was knocked out by Frederico Ferreira Silva in the second round at the Kaohsiung Challenger. He won the first set but ended up losing the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-7.

In the Kaohsiung Challenger, top seeds Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Austin Krajicek (USA) defeated Bradley Mousley (AUS) / Peng Hsien-yin (TPE) 6-3, 6-4 to progress to the semi-finals.

In the Biella Challenger, fourth seeds Purav Raja and Rameez Junaid (Australia) defeated Alessandro Motti (ITA) / Julian Ocleppo (ITA) 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 in the quarter-final.

Among the women, Sowjanya Bavisetti reached the quarter-final of the $15K ITF event in China.

Here are the results of all the Indian tennis players in action across the world.

Men's results TOURNAMENT RESULT Kaohsiung Challenger * Ramkumar Ramanathan [6] lost to Frederico Ferreira Silva 6-3, 4-6, 6-7.



DOUBLES - QUARTERFINALS



* Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Austin Krajicek (USA) defeated Bradley Mousley (AUS) / Peng Hsien-yin (TPE) 6-3, 6-4



* N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan lost to Hsieh Cheng-peng (TPE) / Yang Tsung-hua (TPE) 6-7, 4-6.





St. Petersburg Open * Leander Paes and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela beat Dominic Inglot and Franco Skugor 7-6(5),7-6(5) in the first round. Biella Challenger * Purav Raja and Rameez Junaid (Australia) [4] defeated Alessandro Motti (ITA) / Julian Ocleppo (ITA) 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 ITF F19 Futures Egypt (USD 15K) * Anirudh Chandrasekar beat Francesco Cano (ITA) 6-4, 6-4 * Jayesh Pungliya beat Vasisht Cheruku 6-3, 6-4 * Aryan Goveas (IND) [3] beat Stefano Battaglino (ITA) 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) * Adrian Exposito (ESP) beat Tejas Chaukulkar 6-4 6-2

Indian unless countries mentioned