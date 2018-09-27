“We might not have had the best players but we had the best team,” said Chennaiyin FC coach George Gregory, reflecting on his side’s second Indian Super League win last year.

It was a monumental achievement for the Chennai outfit. After all, the circumstances made it seem as though Bengaluru’s title win was written in the stars: The final was played at Sree Kanteerava stadium; Sunil Chhetri and Co were on course to complete a dream debut in the ISL. What’s more? The two-time I-League champions even took the lead six minutes in the game.

The manner in which Chennayin managed to rally from that early setback to leaving a vast majority of stadium in a pool of tears exemplified the side’s resilience. The aftertaste of the final almost left a Maracanazo-like effect. Lifting the trophy was made to seem like a formality for Bengaluru.

Chennaiyin’s 2015 triumph – bouncing back spectacularly following an indifferent start in the group stages – also showed a team putting its best foot forward when the chips were down. The erstwhile Gregory made no bones about seeking inspiration from former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson; there are no prizes for guessing how Chennaiyin’s counter-punching design took shape.

No team has successfully defended a title win during the short history of the ISL and that is Chennayin’s challenge. They look settled and some of their younger players, Anirudh Thapa in particular, went from strength to strength since the title win last year.

The bigger question, though, would be how Chennayin cope with the distraction of the AFC Cup at the turn of the year. If early signs are any indication, Gregory is certainly not resting on his laurels from last season. Paul Groves and Kevin Hitchcock have been integrated in the outfit’s backroom staff. Defender Eli Sabia and Palestinian striker Carlos Salom are some of the notable foreign recruits. Nonetheless, just like any of the seasons gone by, Chennaiyin need a fit and firing Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Squad

Goalkeeper: Karanjit Singh, Sanjiban Ghosh, Nikhil Bernard

Defenders: Inigo Calderon, Laldinliana Renthlei,Eli Sabia, Maílson Alves, Zohmingliana Ralte, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh

Midfielders: Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Anirudh Thapa, Raphael Augusto, Andrea Orlandi, Francis Fernandes, Thoi Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma

Forwards: Gregory Nelson, Baoringdao Bodo, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Mohammed Rafi, Carlos Salom