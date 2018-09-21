After the iconic doubles pairing of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the inaugural Laver Cup last year, the Swiss star is set to team up with another long-time rival on the same side of the set.

Federer and Novak Djokovic will play doubles for Team Europe on Friday at the Laver Cup 2018 captain Bjorn Borg announced on Thursday, making the first day a big-ticket one. The duo will take on Team World’s Jack Sock and Kevin Anderson in the three-day team event started in 2017.

“We have had so many great battles in all the singles courts, and to finally team up together I think is going to be very special for both of us. I think we still have to talk over it a little bit exactly maybe either who’s going to take the lead or, you know, how do we play exactly,” Federer was quoted as saying.

Joking about their strategy, Federer said, “If Novak is okay with that, I will be happy to play on the deuce side.” An equally light-hearted Djokovic agreed saying, “I think I’m okay on the backhand.”

The wait is over! #TeamEurope2018 will bring out big gun combo @RogerFederer and @DjokerNole in Friday's doubles, while #TeamWorld2018 appear ominously confident about their singles selection strategy. Did you pick Friday's #LaverCup openers? pic.twitter.com/dZBrgHWLaS — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 20, 2018

Djokovic is making his debut in this week’s three-day team event which has been dubbed the Ryder Cup of tennis although it lacks the tradition of golf’s premier event.

The exhibition event will take place on US soil for the first time this week when 12 of the world’s top players square off against each other in a three-day team event in Chicago.

The tournament begins Friday and pits a team of six of the best ATP Tour players from Europe against a six players from the rest of the world.

The first day of the second edition of the Laver Cup begins on Friday afternoon in Chicago with Grigor Dimitrov opening the singles for Team Europe against Team World’s Frances Tiafoe. They will be followed by Laver Cup debutant Kyle Edmund (Team Europe) playing Jack Sock(Team World).

The night session will have David Goffin (Team Europe) take on Diego Schwartzman (Team World) before the blockbuster doubles match.