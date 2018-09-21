India’s Kidambi Srikanth lost to reigning world champion Kento Momota in the quarter-finals on Friday, ending his campaign at the $1 million China Open BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament in Changzhou.

The 24-year-old Indian, who had a 3-7 head-to-head record against Momota before the match, couldn’t find a chink in the Japanese’s armour, losing 9-21, 11-21 to the world number two in a lop-sided contest.

Srikanth had lost to Momota at the Malaysia Open and Indonesia Open in June and July respectively.

The Indian was no match for Momota, who has been in sensational form since making a comeback after serving a one-year ban for visiting an illegal casino.

Srikanth lagged 1-5 initially before recovering to 4-5 with three straight points but couldn’t put up a fight after that as Momota surged to a huge 19-6 lead in the first game.

The second game was no different as Momota moved from 4-3 to 13-3 with nine straight points. He continued to dominate the proceedings to seal the contest without much effort.

PV Sindhu will be in action later in her quarter-final against China’s Chen Yufei.

