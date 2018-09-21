Asia Cup, India v Bangladesh, live: Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah strike early to remove Bangladesh openers
Live updates from the first Super 4 stage game at the Asia Cup.
Preview: As the injuries pile up, BCCI needs to realise that India’s cricketers are not robots. Read here.
Live updates
Bangladesh 21/2 after 7 overs - MAIDEN OVER
That Bhuvi bouncer to Liton Das, on further viewing, was really wonderful thinking by the Indian pacer. Surprised the batsman with a well-directed bouncer. The next over is a maiden by Bhuvi as Rahim gets his eye in. India have a silly mid-off in position, just next to the pitch. Slow nature of the pitch, could scoop one when the ball sits up. Good thinking.
In the other match: Afghanistan off to a steady start, 23/0 after 7 overs
Bangladesh 21/2 after 6 overs
Shakib finishes that Bumrah over with a lovely drive on the up. He’s joined by Mushfiqur Rahim in the middle — Banglaedesh’s two best batsmen have a rebuilding job on their hands.
5.1: Another wicket for India! Bumrah removes Hossain, who goes for a rash square drive and edges it. Dhawan completes the catch in the 2nd attempt at slip. India’s opening bowlers account for the opposition openers in quick time for the second game on the trot. Bangladesh 16/2
Bangladesh 16/1 after 5 overs - WICKET!
First breakthrough for India! Smart bowling by Bhuvi, as he goes for the bouncer to Liton Das who was trying to use his feet in the previous over. Liton top edges the pull and Kedar Jadhav completes a fine running catch at fine leg.
Bangladesh 14/0 after 4 overs (Das 7, Hossain 5)
In the match against Afghanistan last night, Bangladesh scored their first boundary in the 15th over. Liton Das hits a four in the 4th over today. A short of length ball by Bumrah, pulled through square leg. A three in the over off the first ball too as Hossain stroked one through extra cover. Confident start by the Bangladesh openers.
Bangladesh 7/0 after 3 overs (Das 3, Hossain 2)
Hossain plays the first shot in anger as he dances down the track to Bhuvi but can’t get any timing on it... fielded well by Rohit at mid-on to keep it to just a single. Das comes down the track as well and Bhuvi shortens his length cleverly.
Bangladesh 5/0 after 2 overs (Das 2, Hossain 1)
Maiden over by Bumrah to start his spell off, just a leg bye from that over. Working up some good pace already, is Bumrah.
Bangladesh 4/0 after 1 over (Das 2, Hossain 1)
Bhuvi induces a thick outside edge off Liton Das in the very first ball with some away movement and extra bounce... just the one slip in place so the batsman is safe. A harsh wide call by the umpire in that over too, kinda spoils a good over.
5.00 pm: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the proceedings for India....
4.58 pm: Team India in a huddle after the national anthems are done... We are all set for Super Four action at the Asia Cup.
4.49 pm: Remember, it’s a double-header at the Asia Cup today. In the other game, Pakistan take on Afghanistan and Amir is missing from the XI. Big call, eh? Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first there.
4.45 pm: PLAYING XIs
INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
BANGLADESH: Liton Das (W), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahmana
4.39 pm: TEAM NEWS
Guess who’s back in the playing XI for India! ‘Sir’ Jadeja of course... The last time he played an ODI for India was in July 2017 against Windies in Kingston.
4.32 pm: India have (FINALLY!) won the toss. Rohit Sharma decides to bowl first.
4.28 pm: India’s combination will be interesting as well. Will KL Rahul finally get a game? Will the bowling lineup be rejigged?
4.23 pm: Tired Bangladesh?
The Tigers were involved in a match that had no bearing whatsoever on the tournament less than 24 hours ago in Abu Dhabi. They are now in Dubai to face India in the all-important clash for them. The scheduling has been ridiculous in this tournament. Bangladesh had rested Mustafizur and Mushfiqur last night, so their two main weapons should be fresh at least.
04:15 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the Super Four encounter between India and Bangladesh as the Asia Cup enters the business end of the tournament.
India come into this game unbeaten in their two games while Bangladesh were handed a thrashing by Afghanistan in a meaningless, energy-sapping encounter less than 24 hours before this game.
For India, the worry will be the team combination as Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the tournament owing to back spasms, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar might be rested after back-to-back games against Hong Kong and Pakistan. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed may come in place of Bhuvneshwar but it is still not clear as to who would be Pandya’s replacement. Deepak Chahar is flying in as the replacement player but it is unlikely that he will be drafted straightaway into the playing XI.
Manish Pandey can add batting depth and looks a possible addition in the middle-order, while Kedar Jadhav’s off breaks are more than handy, and he is expected to take care of Pandya’s quota of overs.
Captain Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were amongst the runs in the first two matches while Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik looked solid against Pakistan.
Let’s see what the combination is for India today.