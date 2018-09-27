When a sporting club is used to victories from the time it was born, a defeat in a high-profile final can sting more than it does for others. Which is why the faces of the fans, the players, coach and the high-profile captain – Sunil Chhetri – appear crestfallen if you look up the images from the Indian Super League final (ISL) of 2017-’18.

The Blues, like they did in their inaugural season of the I-League, made a sensational ISL debut, winning four of their first five games. When the league stage ended, they’d won 13 of their 18 games, scoring 11 goals more than any other team and leading the second-placed side by eight points. Despite this dominance, they went down 2-3 in the final.

The heartbreak of the final must have healed for the Blues with time, and last season’s journey would give them confidence and the drive to win the league in their second ISL outing.

The exit of last season’s coach Albert Roca would be a big miss for the Bengaluru team, for, the Spaniard’s experience in top-level football was crucial in guiding the team to the final. But the team management’s decision to hand over the reins to his assistant, Carles Cuadrat, is a well-thought one. Cuadrat was credited with the success of the team’s set pieces last season and his appointment will ensure the style of Bengaluru’s play won’t be altered too much.

This, he conceded in a recent interaction with the media in Bengaluru. “The management is always there with a plan,” Cuadrat said. “I think it made sense for them to keep the work they were doing with Albert and put it in my hands because, in the end, it is the same philosophy that matters.”

There aren’t major changes in the team’s core group, too. Fifteen players from last season’s squad have left but only defenders John Johnson and Subhashish Bose’s absence will have a considerable impact on the Blues. The duo was integral to the team’s success last season – Bengaluru conceded just 16 goals.

But there are additions that have created excitement among fans. Chencho Gyeltshen’s arrival from Minerva Punjab will supplement the already strong attack. All eyes will be on Spaniard Albert Serran, who’s likely to replace Johnson in the defence.

Then, of course, there’s the talisman of the team – Sunil Chhetri – who continues to defy age and carries the team’s legacy.

Despite being incredibly fit and enthusiastically committed about the game Chhetri, 34, would know that he can’t continue to play for long. So, this season, he’d hope he can get his hands on the only major trophy he’s yet to win in Indian football.

Bengaluru losing in the AFC Cup can be a blessing in disguise for their ISL campaign as they don’t have anything else to scatter their focus.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Soram Anganba and Aditya Patra

Defenders: Asheer Akhtar, Roshan Singh, Prashanth Kalinga, Myron Mendes, Albert Serrán (Spain), Juanan (Spain), Sairuat Kima, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra and Rino Anto.

Midfielders: Bidyananda Singh, Leon Agustine Asokan, Ajay Chhetri, Altamash Sayed, Robinson Singh, Erik Paartalu (Australia), Dimas Delgado (Spain), Kean Lewis and Boithang Haokip.

Forwards: Cletus Dominic Jacob Paul, Udanta Singh, Chencho Gyeltshen (Bhutan), Xisco Hernández (Spain), Miku Fedor (Hungary), Sunil Chhetri (captain) and Sembi Haokip.

Players in

Albert Serrán, Xisco Hernández, Kean Lewis, Sairuat Kima, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Soram Anganba, Chencho Gyeltshen, Rino Anto, Altamash Sayed, Asheer Akhtar, Aditya Patra and Ajay Chhetri.

Total: 12

Players out

John Johnson, Daniel Segovia, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Malsawmzuala, Alwyn George, Abhra Mondal, Zohmingliana Ralte, Lenny Rodrigues, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Subashish Bose, Víctor Pérez, Collin Abranches, Calvin Abhishek, Joyner Lourenco and Toni Dovale.

Total: 15

Past performances

2017: Runners-up