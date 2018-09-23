Asia Cup, Super Four stage, India v Pakistan Live: Sarfraz wins the toss, chooses to bat first
India are eyeing a place in the final after three wins in as many matches, while Pakistan will look to step up their game after a scare against Bangladesh.
India had won the group-stage clash between the two sides by a comfortable eight-wicket margin.
Live updates
India XI: Rohit (C), Dhawan, Rayudu, Karthik, Jadhav, Dhoni (WK), Jadeja, Kumar, Kuldeep, Bumrah, Chahal.
India to play with an unchanged XI. Mohammad Amir returns to the Pakistan first team.
Pakistan have won the toss and will bat first.
In the first match between these two at this Asia Cup, India won with 126 balls to spare, which is the biggest ever ODI win (in terms of overs remaining) for India against Pakistan. Will we see a closer contest tonight?
Pitch report: The wicket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium remains a graveyard for the bowlers, reckons Gavaskar. A batting pitch but the batsmen need to bat well, he adds.
Favourites India have no grounds for complacency as they wait to see ‘which’ Pakistan turns up in the Asia Cup on September 23, well aware of the unpredictable arch-rivals’ penchant for surprising not just opponents but themselves, too.
India are eyeing a place in the final after three wins in as many matches, while Pakistan will look to step up their game in the Super Four match, after a scare against Afghanistan.
India walloped Pakistan by eight wickets in the group game three days ago but if history is any indication, the Men in Blue will take their traditional rivals lightly at their own peril.