In a big setback to India’s medal hopes at the upcoming World Championships in Budapest, Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat has been ruled out due to an elbow injury.

Vinesh was considered to be a big medal hope after her recent success at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Vinesh was training at the Lucknow SAI Centre on Friday when her elbow got locked during a takedown and snapped her ligament.

“Vinesh and Pooja Dhanda were wrestling and it was a takedown which Vinesh was trying to avoid but that hurt her elbow. MRIs revealed the broken ligaments,” chief coach of women’s team Kuldeep Malik said.

The 24-year-old is advised rest as wrestling in Budapest would further worsen Vinesh’s injury. She had travelled to Mumbai to get her scans done.

The WFI is expected to name a replacement on Monday.