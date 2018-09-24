West Indies cricket team was denied early arrival in India by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) citing the ongoing domestic season in the country. The Windies wanted to prepare for their upcoming tour to India but are now forced to set up camp at the ICC Global Academy in Dubai.

West Indies were initially scheduled to arrive in India on September 10 for their tour which includes two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is but they are now scheduled to land in India on September 26, according to a report in the Times of India.

“We tried to get to India but we were told that there weren’t any places available for us. It would have been nice to be in India. There would have been less travel,” West Indies coach Stuart Law was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“The ICC Global Academy said they have cricket going on and thus offered us to come over here. But what you have to take we have got. We are enjoying ourselves,” he added.

According to the report, the BCCI cited the ongoing domestic schedule for not providing facilities for the West Indies in India.

West Indies begin their tour with the first Test in Rajkot from October 4 which will be followed by the second match in Hyderabad from October 12.

The ODI leg of the tour will begin from October 21 in Guwahati, followed by second ODI on October 24 in Indore, third ODI in Pune on October 27, fourth ODI in Mumbai on October 29 and the final ODI on Novermber 1 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The two teams will end the series with three T20Is beginning in Kolkata on Novermber 4. They will play the second and third T20Is on November 6 and 11 in Lucknow and Chennai respectively.