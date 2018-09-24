In the latest changes to the World Championships team, the Wrestling Federation of India has named Ritu Phogat as Vinesh Phogat’s replacement in the 50kg weight category while Pinki is back in the 53kg category.

Vinesh had injured herself during training on Friday and was ruled out the tournament on Sunday. Ritu, who is Vinesh’s cousin, was selected in the team for 53kg but with her sister out, she will go back to 50kg.

In another change to the team, Sangeeta Phogat will replace her sister Geeta Phogat in the 59kg category after the former said that she was fit to compete despite her knee surgery.

“Earlier we had Ritu in 53kg but now she has to come back to 50kg. This also brings back Pinki in 53kg category. As far as 59kg is concerned, Sangeeta earlier told us that she is medically unfit so we named Geeta. Now she confirmed to us that she can participate so we have selected her as she won the trials,” WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar said.

Pinki was originally selected for 53kg but after the Asian Games, WFI decided to hold a trial between Ritu and Pinki which the latter refused for. Therefore, Ritu was giving a direct entry. Now, both Ritu and Pinki will be on the team.

Sangeeta is currently training in Bangalore but will travel to Budapest on October 4 with women’s team. The World Championships will be held in Budapest from October 20 to 28.

India Team: Ritu Phogat (50kg), Pinki (53kg), Seema (55kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg), Sangeeta Phogat (59kg), Sakshi Malik (62kg), Ritu Malik (65kg), Navjot Kaur (68kg), Rajni (72kg), Kiran (75kg)