Bengal’s Snehal Halder became the National Under-9 girls champion on Sunday in Ranchi after a draw with Tamil Nadu’s Indira Priyadarshini in the eleventh and final round. Despite his defeat in the last round, Ilamparthi AR of Tamil Nadu won the Open title.

Suhaani Lohia of Maharashtra, with a win over Gujarat’s Panchal Hia, finished with nine points – equalling Snehal’s tally. But Snehal was declared champion as she had defeated Suhaani in the eighth round.

Four players, with 8.5 points each, were tied for the third place. But Indira won the bronze medal due to her higher Buchholtz score.

Boys’ champion Ilamparthi’s unbeaten run came to a halt with a defeat to Kush Bhagat of Maharastra.

Assam’s Mayak Chakraborthy, who outwitted G Akash of Tamil Nadu was the runner up with nine points. In a three-way tie, Mayak, who had a better buchholtz score, relegated Bharadia Yash (Rajastan) and CM Bhagat Gush ( Maharastra) to the third and the fourth spot.