Luka Modric did what many thought was impossible before Monday – end Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s decade-long domination of football’s individual awards. The Croatia captain was crowned Fifa’s best player of the year, an award voted for by international team captains and coaches.

The midfielder starred for both club and country as Real Madrid won a third straight Champions League and Croatia reached the World Cup final for the first time.

At 33, Croatia’s run to the final was the culmination of a brilliant career for Modric that had often been overshadowed by Ronaldo’s goalscoring in their time together at Madrid.

At the World Cup, Modric scored twice and also netted in penalty shootout wins over Denmark and Russia, but it was his playmaking ability that caught the eye in winning the Golden Ball for the best player at the World Cup.

"Other players have to be recognised when they have a good year" - Luka Modric hopes more defenders and midfielders can win top player awards in the future pic.twitter.com/T6MK8Fo71z — Goal (@goal) September 25, 2018

📝 Who Lionel Messi & @Cristiano Ronaldo voted for at #TheBest Awards:



🇦🇷 Lionel Messi:



1️⃣ Luka Modric 🇭🇷

2️⃣ Kylian Mbappe 🇫🇷

3️⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹



🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo:



1️⃣ Raphael Varane 🇫🇷

2️⃣ Luka Modric 🇭🇷

3️⃣ Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷



👀 pic.twitter.com/APcLCb6HLv — SPORF (@Sporf) September 24, 2018

Just saw that Messi voted for Modric, Mbappe, and Ronaldo.

It takes a certain type of character to vote for the best player of your rival club, your rival, and the 19 year old who eliminated you from the World Cup and idolizes your rival. — Juan (@socraticjuan) September 24, 2018

They never missed a gala before when they got the trophies and were in everyone’s eyes, but Messi and Ronaldo not attending today’s FIFA ceremony awards speaks worse for them than who deserves it more or less. Disgraceful #TheBestAwards #TheBest2018 — Joaco Cañas (@JoaquinCG3) September 24, 2018

How do you blame Ronaldo and Messi for not coming?

How does a player who hardly featured in all the ucl games win #thebest for what his flukey remarkable missed penalties at the world cup?

I love Modric but that's not deserving but hey who am I? It's called God's favor! — Zoe Chinaka (@ZoeChinaka) September 24, 2018

