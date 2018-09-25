Five international cricket captains have been approached by bookies over the past 12 months for spot-fixing, according to the International Cricket Council.

Alex Marshall, head of the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit told the Times of India that the four of the five captains were from the governing body’s full-member nations. “We cannot give out the names but there have been five international captains who reported suspicious approaches,” he was quoted as saying.

Corruption in the world of cricket reared its ugly head again after Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad was reportedly approached by bookies during the Asia Cup in UAE. He was asked to under-perform in the Afghanistan Premier League, which will start in August.

Most of the bookies are Indian nationals, according to Marshall. “That doesn’t mean they operate out of India. They are all over the world. And they love T20 cricket as it is easier for them to spot-fix little periods of the game,” he said.

The ICC is expected to make the laws stricter. Marshall also addressed the threat of Twenty20 leagues across the world posing a major threat to the sport in its attempt to remain clean.

The ICC, in its annual report, has stated that it has conducted 32 investigations over the last 12 months. Twenty three such incidents were reported by players and match officials. Eight such incidents have players involved as suspects. Four former players are still under investigation.