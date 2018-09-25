Asia Cup 2018, Super Four, India vs Afghanistan, live: Focus on untested middle-order ahead of final
Rohit and Co have already sealed their spot in the final.
Skipper Rohit Sharma may want some of his untested middle-order batsmen to get quality time in the middle against someone of Rashid Khan’s calibre.
Live updates
TEAMS: Plenty of new faces on show for India, two changes for Afghanistan too.
INDIA: MS Dhoni (C) (W), Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul
AFGHANISTAN: Mohammad Shahzad (W), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
4.35PM: Afghanistan win the toss and they will bat first. Plenty of changes for India... Rohit, Dhawan, Bumrah, Bhuvi and Chahal are rested.
4.33 pm: BIG NEWS - MS DHONI WILL LEAD INDIA FOR THE 200th TIME IN ODIS!
4.27 pm: A big moment for Deepak Chahar who is all set to make his ODI debut today as he receives his cap. He made his T20I debut against England in July.
4.16 pm: While Rohit and Shikhar have been in top form... the bowlers have been on fire as well.
Yuzvendra Chahal has attributed India’s consistent show with the ball across formats to a skillful pool of bowlers and confidence shown by the team management.
“Our bowling pool has swelled to 10-15 and earlier it wasn’t so. Now one who is replacing you is also as skillful,” Chahal told reporters after India notched up a comfortable nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup.
“Even in England, the way our bowlers have dominated, it shows the regular flow of spinners and medium pacers in the team. Also the confidence showed by the management, that is important for a youngster. There is no negativity, you can concentrate on your bowling.”
4.05 pm: This is the first time the two sides have met in an ODI since Asia Cup 2014. A lot has changed for Afghanistan since then, who have easily been the most entertaining side in the tournament so far. It is unfortunate, from a cricket lover’s point of view, that Afghanistan have been eliminated already.
The Indian cricket team will hope that its untested middle-order gets some game time ahead of the grand finale when it takes on an ever-improving Afghanistan in the final ‘Super Four’ encounter of the Asia Cup on Tuesday.
India have been on a roll after an unimpressive start against Hong Kong, with couple of one-sided victories over arch-rivals Pakistan and an equally facile one against Bangladesh.
With a spot in Friday’s final sealed, skipper Rohit Sharma may want some of his untested middle-order batsmen to get quality time in the middle against someone of Rashid Khan’s calibre.
Often in cricket, the ‘Law of Averages’ catches up with the best performing teams at a critical juncture.
Shikhar Dhawan (327) and skipper Rohit (269) have done the bulk of the scoring in the four matches so far with very little contribution being required from the other batsmen in the line-up.
The next highest scorer is Ambati Rayudu (116 runs) because he comes in at No 3. The problem has been lack of batting time for the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik so far.