It isn’t sure if Mahendra Singh Dhoni was aware that he’d led his team in 199 One-Day Internationals when he decided to relinquish captaincy in limited overs. Fans of the great man and his captaincy – on that day – might have been bothered a bit about the incomplete figure of ‘199’. So, to see Dhoni walk out for the toss on Tuesday, against Afghanistan, might have been a pleasant surprise for them. He’s leading the Indian team after 696 days as Rohit Sharma has been rested in the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan.
“I was not really sure of where I am standing. I have captained 199 ODIs, so this gives me an opportunity to make it 200. It’s all destiny and I have always believed in that. It’s not in my control, once I left captainship. Good to complete 200, but I don’t think it really matters,” Dhoni said at the toss.
And, this is how Twitter reacted to him leading India once again:-