Asia Cup, Super Four, Pakistan v Bangladesh live: Mortaza opts to bat first; Shakib, Amir miss out
Updates from the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh to decide the second Asia Cup finalist.
Live updates
4.46 pm: PLAYING XI
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
4.42 pm: Sunil Gavaskar slams Shakib al Hasan for not playing in this game. If you are the best player of your side, a fractured little finger shouldn’t keep you out of a must-win game.
4.36 pm: TEAM NEWS
Big blow for Bangladesh ahead of this must-win clash. Shakib al Hasan has been ruled out due to a fractured finger. Pakistan leave Mohammad Amir out, AGAIN.
Playing XIs coming up soon...
4.31 pm: Mashrafe Mortaza wins the toss. Bangladesh will be batting first in this big game.
4.28 pm: Two teams beaten soundly by India, two teams that just scraped past against Afghanistan. Pakistan and Bangladesh take on each other to find out who will play the Asia Cup against India.
“We have to find a way to dig ourselves out of the hole we are in at the moment. We will come back from this. We are at our best in must-win matches. That’s when we come to the party,” Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur had said. “I believe in our players. I think they are a fantastic bunch of players,” he added.
04:20 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the Super Four clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Smarting from back-to-back losses at the hands of arch-rivals India, Pakistan will have their task cut out when they lock horns with a tricky Bangladesh side in a virtual semi-final of the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
One of the two teams will be heading home after their final Super Four game at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, and given the backlash they received after the reverses against India, Pakistan will be eager to raise their game.
Bangladesh managed to scrape past a spirited Afghanistan in a last-over finish to keep their hopes alive, and having produced decent performances, save the loss against India, they will fancy their chances against Pakistan.