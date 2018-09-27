🚨 SECOND SOMERSET HAT-TRICK KLAXON! 🚨



Slater c Trescothick b C Overton 49

Patel c Trescothick b C Overton 0

Wessels c Trescothick b C Overton 0



Having fun, @Trescricket & @craigoverton12?! pic.twitter.com/SkZiuFRJCM — County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 26, 2018

Craig Overton and Marcus Trescothick joined forces for a first-class hat-trick, the like of which had not been seen for more than a hundred years in English cricket.

Somerset completed an innings win over Nottinghamshire in their final County Championship match of the season at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

England paceman Overton’s treble came just a day after Somerset captain Tom Abell had achieved the same feat and was remarkable in that all three of his dismissals were achieved via catches from Marcus Trescothick.

Unique hat-trick recorded by Craig Overton for @SomersetCCC v Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge



All hat-trick dismissals 'caught Trescothick bowled Overton'



Only 3rd ever FC hat-trick with same fielder involved (non wk)



Last such instance was recorded in 1946@Trescricket — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 26, 2018

First-class hat-tricks with same fielder (not keeper) taking each catch:

ct CD White b R Beesly Border v Griqualand West Queenstown 1946

ct GJ Thompson b SG Smith Northants v Warwickshire Birmingham 1914

ct ME Trescothick b C Overton Somerset v Notts Nottingham 2018 — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) September 26, 2018

In the process, veteran former England batsman Trescothick became the first county outfielder since GJ Thompson of Northamptonshire in 1914 to be involved in three consecutive dismissals off as many balls.

Nottinghamshire started the third day on 115/3 but within 10 minutes the hosts had been reduced to 119/6 as Somerset, the First Division runners-up behind champions Surrey, surge to an innings and 146-run win.

Left-hander Ben Slater fell for 49 when he edged the ninth ball of the day to Trescothick at second slip. The next two balls produced near identical dismissals, with right-handers Samit Patel and Riki Wessels nicking into the safe hands of Trescothick.

The former England opener, at 42, has signed a new contract that will extend his career with Somerset into a 27th year in 2019. This was Overton’s second first class hat-trick, after he took one for MCC against the-then champion county Middlesex in Abu Dhabi last year.

