The World Anti-Doping Agency has put the International Cricket Council on notice as Board of Control for Cricket in India’s continues to stay away from complying to National Anti-Doping rules, Times of India reported.

The heat is now on ICC as Wada has told the cricketing governing body that it would be forced to recommend action for non-compliance to the anti-doping body’s executive committee if BCCI doesn’t change its stance by October 4.

“Should the ICC not address the non-conformities by October 4, 2018, the (Wada) Taskforce will have to present the case to Wada’s external Compliance Review Committee (CRC) for further discussion and possible recommendation of noncompliance of your organisation to the Wada executive committee,” Wada’s Chief Compliance Manager Emiliano Simonelli writing to ICC’s Iain Higgins, according to the report.

With ICC being deemed as a non-compliant, cricket’s chances of featuring in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games will receive a severe dent. Earlier, ICC chief executive Dave Richardson said that cricket will try to make a push for the 2028 games.

In the letter, Simonelli also stated that BCCI’s resistance to the anti-doping rules will see the ICC take responsibility for it: “The ICC shall take full responsibility for any of its affiliated national federation or other member that is preventing a National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) from exercising its testing authority as provided in the Code.”

The ICC had provided an update to Wada on June 27. The Wada’s taskforce had then stated that the cricketing body was not complying with the code.