JSW on Friday announced that they will support wrestler Bajrang Punia as he eyes for a podium finish at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Bajrang was earlier with Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ). The wrestler had terminated the contract with OGQ after Asian Games which concluded on September 2.

The 24-year-old is a former world championships bronze medallist and is currently training in Europe for the upcoming worlds in Budapest.

JSW announced the move on Twitter by “welcoming back” Bajrang. Before joining OGQ, he was associated with JSW Sports.

Bajrang tweeted that he is excited to return to JSW Sports and was focused on his training to achieve his goals. He also thanked OGQ for the support.

Before Bajrang flew to Europe for his training, he was in the IIS Centre in Bellary, Karnataka with his coach Shako Bentinidis and trained there for around two weeks.

JSW supports a host of sportstars from India including Asian Games gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik, wrestler Pooja Dhanda, boxer Vikas Krishan Yadav among others.

All Phogat sisters were also supported by JSW Sports until Vinesh decided to move to OGQ earlier this year.