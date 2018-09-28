The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming World T20 in West Indies.

India were largely unchanged from the squad that played in Sri Lanka recently. Senior pacer Shikha Pandey missed out while all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar makes a return from injury.

Rookies Dayalan Hemlata and Arundhati Reddy, who were part of India’s successful Sri Lanka tour, have also earned spots. India will continue to rely on their spinners to inflict damage as they have plenty of options in that department. On the back of impressive displays, Tanya Bhatia will continue to be the keeper.



All eyes will be on veteran Mithali Raj, who might be playing her final World T20. India are placed in Group B along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland in the 10-team event. The tournament kicks off with India facing New Zealand in Guyana.

Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemlata, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy