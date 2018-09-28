Five-time champion MC Mary Kom (48kg) will spearhead a 10-member Indian team at the AIBA women’s world boxing championships, which will be held during November 15 to 24.

Mary Kom will be aiming for her sixth gold medal at the event, which is being held in India for the first time since 2006.

Pinky Jangra (51kg), Manisha (54kg), Sonia (57kg), L Sarita Devi (60kg), Simranjit Kaur (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Saweety Boora (75kg), Bhagyabati Kachari (81kg) and Seema Poonia (+81kg) are the other members of the squad.

Mary Kom, Lovlina, Sarita, Baghyabati and Simranjit made it to the squad on the basis of their performances in the 13th International Silesian Boxing Championships in Poland and the 32nd Ahmet Comert Tournament in Turkey.

Mary had won a gold at the Poland meet early this month while Lovlina and five-time Asian Champion Sarita claimed a bronze in their respective categories.

Similarly, Simran won a gold in Turkey along with Bagyabati, who was also adjudged the best boxer. But the rest of the boxers were picked on the basis of trials held on Friday.

Former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Pinki defeated Ritu Grewal, while Manisha defeated Meena Kumari Devi, a silver-medallist in Turkey.

The 2006 championship remains the best for India as they had topped the medals tally with four gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

Squad

