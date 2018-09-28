All 10 Greco-Roman wrestlers, who won gold in the Tata Motors Under-23 Junior National Wrestling Championships, made the cut for the Under-23 World Championships to be held in Bucharest, Romania, between November 12 and 16.

The event, which kicked off at the packed Gora Badi Indoor Stadium, on Friday saw wrestlers from the Services dominating the team championships with 190 points while Haryana finished on 172 points to take the second spot, leaving Delhi with the third position on the table with 146 points.

Of the 10 gold medals on offer in as many categories, Services and Haryana shared four each but the former had three silver and two bronze medals to boost their top-podium finish.

Haryana, on the other hand, had no silver to show but just four bronze medals from the remaining bouts. Delhi, despite winning four silver medals, couldn’t upstage Haryana because they had just one gold in 82 kg category. The other gold went the way of Chandigarh in 130 kg.

Haryana opened the day well with Sajan Bhanwal defeating Maharashtra’s Shivaji in the final by fall in 77kg category, taking just 40 seconds.

But the 60kg final saw Manish from the Services winning on points (10-4) against Sunny Yadav from Madhya Pradesh. In 63 kg category, Haryana’s Rajeet defeated Sonu of the Services 3-1 in a tight final.

In the 55 kg final Ravin from Haryana held sway over Delhi’s Manoj. The one-sided final saw the Haryana wrestler winning 9-1. It was not Delhi’s day as yet another Haryana wrestler, Ravinder, proved his superiority blanking Sourav from Delhi 9-0.

The other Services men to win the bouts included Ajay in 72 kg. He beat Delhi’s Arun, Sunil in 87 kg downed Deepak, also from Delhi while Deepanshu claimed the 97 kg gold, beating his Maharashtra rival Harshvardhan.

Apart from the Services and Haryana, the other states that shared the bronze medals included Uttar Pradesh (Lokesh and Yatender), Paras (Himachal Pradesh), Lal Singh (Punjab), Sumit Tomar (Delhi) and Ashok Kumar (Rajasthan).