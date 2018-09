India retained the Asia Cup with a three-wicket win off the last ball against a fighting Bangladesh who were anchored by a maiden hundred from opener Liton Das in Dubai on Friday.

India made heavy weather of a modest 223-run target as Bangladesh fought for every run before the title holders achieved victory off the last ball.

Twitter understandably went through an emotional roller-coaster.

So near yet so far from Bangladesh. Congratulations to Team India on winning the #AsiaCup2018 . Hats off to Bangladesh for such a spirited fight despite missing key players. India have a lot of areas to work upon despite winning this & I am hopeful, they will get better. #IndvBan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 28, 2018

Congratulations India on becoming #AsiaCup Champions. Hats off to Bangladesh for their splendid fight and attitude, for not giving up and playing out of their skins,this despite missing Shakib and Tamim. Special mention to Kedar Jadhav for his grit and commitment #IndvBan — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 28, 2018

Rohit led the side really well, was wonderful with his bowling changes. But our middle order issue is getting more worrying. Need to sort this asap #IndvBan — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 28, 2018

India hoped to answer the middle muddle in this #AsiaCup but unfortunately, it’s more muddled than it was before the tournament started. No easy answers here. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 28, 2018

The best team in the Asia Cup scrapped over the final line. But India leave with many questions about their middle-order batting. And Bangladesh with that rueful feeling of another opportunity lost — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) September 28, 2018

India wins with all their experience. Bangladesh just cant get over the line. Well played though. Real hard fought game and real paisa vasool for the crowd. #INDvBAN — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 28, 2018

Kedar Jadhav is only the second batsman in ODI history to win the final with 0 balls remaining. First was Javed Miandad in Sharjah in 1986! #IndvBan — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 28, 2018

India toiled hard to beat Hong Kong, Afghanistan game was a tie, and this Final with Bangladesh is again very close.



But it beat Pakistan as if it's Nepal. 😁 #INDvBAN — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 28, 2018

Kedar Jadhav's comeback turned out to be more useful than John Snow's comeback. #INDvBAN #AsiaCupfinal — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 28, 2018