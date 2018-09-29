Raegan Albuquerque of Maharashtra beat Manush Shah 4-2 to lift his maiden Junior Boys trophy in the 11Sports National Ranking (East Zone) Table Tennis Championships in Guwahati on Saturday.

Delhi’s Ishita Gupta, on her first appearance in a final, wore the Junior Girls crown, beating Prapti Sen 4-0.

Raegan came close to winning a title in Vijayawada but lost a tough final to Deepit R Patil after playing two loose strokes.

Raegan showed great resolve on a sultry afternoon even as the southpaw from Gujarat levelled the score 2-2. But the Maharashtra boy played admirably to go 3-2 up. In the sixth, a frustrated Manush spilled the chances, aiding his opponent’s win.

Ishita Gupta’s victory was more one-sided. Her opponent, Prapti, played well in the semi-finals but surrendered meekly in the final.

Prapti, the winner of the South Zone crown, had won her semi-final against Assam’s Trisha Gogoi 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-5. Ishita, in the semi-final, beat Madhya Pradesh’s Anusha Kutumbale (MP) 7-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-5.

In the junior boys singles semi-final, Raegan had earlier trounced Delhi’s Payas Jain 4-0. Manush beat Yashansh Malik of Delhi 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-4, 11-6 in the second semi-final.

The finals of the sub-junior and cadet categories will be held on Sunday.

Results

Junior Boys Singles: Final: Raegan Albuquerque (Mah) bt Manush Shah (Guj) 11-9, 8-11, 11-5, 3-11, 11-9, 11-8; Semi-finals: Raegan Albuquerque bt Payas Jain (Del) 11-9, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9; Manush Shah bt Yashansh Malik (Del) 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-4, 11-6.

Junior Girls Singles: Final: Ishita Gupta (Del) bt Prapti Sen (WB) 11-3, 11-8, 11-8, 11-6; Semi-finals: Prapti Sen bt Trisha Gogoi (Asm) 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-5; Ishita Gupta bt Anusha Kutumbale (MP) 7-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-5.