Harry Kane rediscovered his scoring touch just in time to face Barcelona with two goals for Tottenham in a routine 2-0 Premier League victory at bottom club Huddersfield.

The England centre-forward has struggled for goals since returning from the World Cup, scoring just once, from a penalty, in his previous six appearances for club and country.

However, he headed in Kieran Trippier’s cross in the 25th minute to set Mauricio Pochettino’s side on their way, and then added a penalty nine minutes later, when Florent Hadergjonaj was punished for tugging Danny Rose’s shirt.

The victory, Tottenham’s third in eight days if the midweek defeat of Watford on penalties in the League Cup is included, suggests they are getting back to form as they prepare to host Barcelona in the Champions League at Wembley on Wednesday.

It will have done much to lift club spirits too, given the hamstring injury suffered during the week by midfielder Dele Alli, who is expected to be out for around four weeks, although Spurs have yet to put a timescale on his return.

Christian Eriksen was absent too, with the abdominal injury he sustained during last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Brighton, although he is hopeful of facing Barcelona.

Arsenal register seventh straight win

Image credit: Arsenal FC

Arsenal extended their winning streak to seven matches as Craig Cathcart’s late own goal and Mesut Ozil’s clinical strike clinched a hard-fought 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

Unai Emery’s side were under the cosh in the second half at the Emirates Stadium, but they kept Watford at bay and broke out to steal the points.

Cathcart put through his own net with just nine minutes left and Ozil wrapped up the points two minutes later.

Arsenal have now won five successive league games for the first time in over a year, with additional victories in the Europa League and League Cup making it a purple patch for new boss Emery.

Not for the first time this season, Arsenal, who climb to fifth, could be considered slightly lucky after delivering another inconsistent display. But Emery will take heart from the way they are grinding out results while he continues to rebuild the damage from the final days of the Arsene Wenger era.

The only problem for Emery was an injury that forced off goalkeeper Petr Cech in the first half. Watford went into a match against Arsenal higher in the table than their opponents for the first time since 1984.

But Javi Gracia’s side wasted an early chance to show that position was no fluke when Will Hughes volleyed wide from the edge of the area. Emery’s creaky rearguard was exposed again when Isaac Success sprinted clear and clipped his shot past Leno, only to see it hit the far post.

But Arsenal survived the onslaught to snatch the lead in the 81st minute. Alex Iwobi’s cross to the near post was contested by Lacazette and Cathcart, and it was the Watford defender who got the last touch to divert the ball into his own net. Watford had to throw men forward and Arsenal picked them off again in the 83rd minute, with Ozil applying the finishing touch to Lacazette’s cross.