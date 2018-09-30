Suryakumar Yadav (123 not out) notched up a gritty hundred to help Mumbai register a six-wicket win against Himachal Pradesh in another Elite Group A game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In Chennai, captain Vijay Shankar and Abhinav Mukund starred in Tamil Nadu’s six-wicket win over Bengal. Samarth Singh hit an 87-ball 70 as Uttar Pradesh’s top-order fired in unison to notch up a five-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh in a group B match.

Tamil Nadu chose to bowl first at the M A Chidambaram Stadium and restricted Bengal to 239 in 49.4 overs. Manoj Tiwary top scored with 47. Vijay Shankar finished with figures of 4/34.

Mukund (94) and N Jagadeesan (55) added 143 runs for the opening wicket in 133 balls, which made things easy for Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Gujarat shot out J&K for 123 and reached the target in 21.1 overs.

Bihar register historic win

Bihar shot out Sikkim for 46 on the way to a record 292-run win. This is the biggest win in terms of runs in the history of the tournament, eclipsing Baroda’s win by 279 runs against Assam last season.

Sent in, Bihar amassed 338/6 in the stipulated 50 overs with Rahmatullah smashing a 103-ball 156 before retiring hurt with the team’s score at 307. He struck 10 boundaries and eight sixes.

Opener Babul Kumar (92) lent fine support at the other end as the duo put on 166 runs for the second wicket to set the platform. In reply, just two Sikkim batsmen registered double digit scores, as their innings ended in 31 overs at the Shastri Maidan. Skipper Keshav Kumar (3/7) and Anunay Singh (3/12) starred with the ball and received fine support from Rehan Khan (2/10).

Madhya Pradesh defeat Uttar Pradesh

Samarth emerged as the top-scorer for UP as he added 105 runs with Aksh Deep Nath (51) after openers Abhishek Goswami (31) and Upendra Yadav (45) gave the team a superb start with a 76-run partnership at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Priyam Garg later blasted a 42-ball unbeaten 50 to take the team home, scoring 280 for 5 in 49.3 overs.

Madhya Pradesh posted a competitive 277/7 in 50 overs, riding on superb innings by Venkatesh Iyer (83), Yash Dubey (66) and skipper Naman Ojha (53).

Baroda put up a comprehensive all-round performance to thrash Railways by 180 runs in their Elite Group A game. Opting to bat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Baroda posted a healthy 269 for 9 on the board before bundling out Railways for a paltry 89. Baroda opener Aditya Waghmode (74) top-scored while medium pacer Babashafi Pathan (5/25) grabbed a five-wicket haul as the two starred in their side’s victory.

Baroda were off to a positive start with Kedar Devdhar (44) and Waghmode putting on 88 for the first wicket. One down Krunal Pandya (62) and skipper Deepak Hooda (54) played their part to perfection before the Railways bowlers made a good comeback to restrict Baroda to 269.

Then Baroda bowlers, led by right-arm medium pacer Pathan, blew away the Railways batsmen. Pathan was ably supported by Lukman Meriwala (2/14) while Atit Sheth and Krunal Pandya also shared the spoils.

Such was the dominance by Baroda bowlers that no Railways batsman could even individually cross the 25-run mark. In another Elite Group A encounter at Alur, spinners Shreyas Gopal and K Gowtham starred in Karnataka’s six-wicket win against Vidarbha by sharing six wickets equally.

Meanwhile, in other matches, Gujarat and Haryana registered victories over Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

