Malvika Bansod and Priyanshu Rajawat won the girls’ and boys’ titles respectively at the 27th All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament in Panchkula on Sunday.

Dhruv Kapila and Krishna Prasad Garaga won the boys’ doubles title defeating the top seeds Sri Krishna Sai Kumar Podile and Vishnuvardhan Goud, while Srishti Jupudi and Ashwini Bhat bagged the girls’ doubles gold. Navaneeth Bokka and Sahithi Bandi won the mixed doubles title.

In the boys singles final, third Rajawat defeated D Sarath 18-21, 21-17, 24-22 in 61 minutes. Second seed Malvika defeated third seed Gayatri Gopichand in a 65-minute encounter, winning 21-11, 20-22, 21-15.

Malvika and Maisnam Meiraba had won the girls’ and boys’ singles titles respectively in Chandigarh on Sunday in the first of the two tournaments that has been picked as selection trials for the world junior championships in Markham, Canada, in November.

In the other categories, Kapila and Krishna Prasad Garaga had won the boys’ doubles title in Chandigarh as well, while Aditi Bhatt and Tanisha Crasto had bagged the girls’ doubles gold. Top seeds Sri Krishna Sai Kumar Podile and Srishti Jupudi had won the mixed doubles title.

The selection of the squads for the world juniors is expected to be done on Monday.