A tie between Bengal and Jharkhand in Group C of the Vijay Hazare Trophy ended an over short after both teams bowled a slow over rate, The New India Express reported.

The match saw no delay due to rain or any other issue at the venue. Jharkhand were declared winners after the result was decided on VJD method despite the TI-Murugappa ground, situated on the outskirts of Chennai, not receiving any rain through the day.

Both set of players just took a long time to finish their quota of overs, forcing play to be called off as darkness descended on the ground.

The game began on time at 9am. Bowling first, Jharkhand took four hours and 18 minutes to finish their quota of 50 overs. Instead of 12.30pm, the usual time for completion of the first half to conclude. Instead Jharkhand completed their quota of overs only by 1.18pm.

Due to the delayed end to the first essay, even the mid-innings break was reduced to half-an-hour, but then Bengal too were guilty of an inordinate time to finish their quota of overs in time.

The were supposed to finish their quota of overs by 5.18pm but then bad light forced play to be called off.

BCCI is likely to pull up the erring teams, but are awaiting the match referee’s report.

According to the rules, captains are fined for a slow over-rate, with a possibility of suspension if the offence is committed multiple times.

For the record, this was Jharkhand’s fifth consecutive victory.