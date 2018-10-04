India have had 10 medallists from the previous two Youth Olympic Games and will now hope two add to that tally when the third edition begins in Argentina from October 6. But what are the previous medallists doing today?

Arjun (Athletics)

Silver, Boys’ Discus Throw

India won two medals in athletics at the 2010 Youth Olympics in Singapore and Arjun was one of them. The discus thrower won the silver medal in Singapore but he failed a dope test in 2016 and was banned for four years.

Kumar Durgesh (Athletics)

Silver, Boys’ 400m Hurdles

India won the second medal in athletics and it was Kumar Durgesh. He won a silver medal in the boys’ 400m hurdles event but has not able to carry that performance to the senior level.

HS Prannoy (Badminton)



Silver, Boys’ Singles

A silver medal for HS Prannoy at the badminton boys’ singles gave India a third medal at the first edition of Youth Olympics. Prannoy has backed his performance with international and national titles including the Indonesia Open and US Open. He has achieved a career high ranking of eighth in the world earlier this year.

Shiva Thapa (Boxing)

Silver, Boy’s Bantam 54kg

India won another silver medal in Singapore and it was Shiva Thapa. He won a silver medal in the bantamweight category. Thapa went on to become India’s third boxer to win a medal at the World Championships – a bronze at the 2015 event. He also has a silver medal at the World Youth Boxing Championships apart from winning national gold medals. He is also a two-time medallist at the Asian Championships.

Vikas Krishan Yadav (Boxing)

Bronze, Men’s Lightweight 60kg

Another boxer who won a medal at the Youth Olympics was Vikas Krishan Yadav. He claimed the bronze medal in the Lightweight category. Vikas has been one of India’s most successful boxers and has won medals at 2011 World Championships, Asian Championships and at World Youth Boxing Championships. He is also an Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champion.

Yuki Bhambri (Tennis)

Silver, Boys’ Singles

India had another silver medal in 2010, when Yuki Bhambri lost in the final of boys’ singles. But before that, he won the 2009 Australian Open junior title. While he has not been able to replicate the same form at the senior level, he is India’s top-ranked singles players, with a consistent top-100 ranking this year, where he played in the singles main draw of all Grand Slams. He has also won two Asian Games medals – bronze in singles and doubles at the 2014 Incheon Asiad. He is currently ranked 96th in the world with a career-best of 83.

Pooja Dhanda (Wrestling)



Silver, Girls’ Freestyle 60kg



Pooja Dhanda also returned from Singapore with a silver medal. But the 2013 and 2017 national champion took time to perform at the senior level. She won a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Championships before a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She is currently part of the Indian team.

Satywart Kadian (Wrestling)

Bronze, Boys’ Freestyle 100kg

India’s second medal in wrestling from Singapore was a bronze in the boys’ 100kg category won by Satywart Kadian. Three years later he won a bronze medal at the Junior World Championships. A year later he won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is currently out of the Indian team.

At the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, India managed to win only two medals, a disappointing performance after bagging eight in the previous editions. The two medallists were R Venkat and Atul Verma.

Venkat Rahul Ragala (Weightlifting)



Silver, Boys’ Weightlifting

Venkat Rahul Ragala was India’s first medallist at the Nanjing Youth Olympics. He returned with a silver medal from the 77kg category. He is currently the Commonwealth Games champion and trains at the National Institute of Sport, Patiala.

Atul Verma (Archery)



Bronze, Boys’ Individual

India won the second medal in Nanjing through Atul Verma. He finished with a bronze in the boy’s individual category. But Atul is yet to back that showing with any performance of note at the top level.