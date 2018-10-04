Karun Nair’s Test spot, or the lack of it, is a curious case in Indian cricket. After becoming only the second Indian to score a triple century, he has gone on a downward spiral and is now hoping the guidance of Rahul Dravid can help him bounce back.

The Karnataka batsman lost his spot in the Test squad as well, to compound matters of form and favour of the team management. After spending six consecutive matches on the bench, he was dropped from the squad for the two-Test home series against the West Indies, which is essentially a dress rehearsal for the crucial series in Australia.

Chief selector MSK Prasad clarified that he had spoken to Nair at length over his omission, but many experts, Harbhajan Singh being the most prominent among them, slammed the logic behind dropping him.

For Nair, it is back to the drawing board and a chance to work with India A coach Rahul Dravid, who had helped him make the Indian team.

“Right now, I’m focused on working on my game and giving my best to the Karnataka team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy… I just want to keep the runs coming in whichever game I play,” Nair was quoted as saying by The Times of India. “I think there is an ‘A’ tour to New Zealand in November, it will be great to be a part of that team and work with Rahul [Dravid] sir. It will be very important for me to work with him and given an opportunity to score some runs there with the India A team.”

He is especially keen to pick the former India captain’s brains on where he is going wrong. “I’m looking forward to working with Rahul sir and ask him about the areas I need to work on and see if he has anything to say about it. I am looking forward to this season I just want to keep working on my game and keep scoring,” he added.

Talking about his relationship with Dravid, Nair said he speaks to him often about his cricket.

“He has been extremely supportive as a mentor and coach,” Nair said. “I’ve known and worked with Rahul sir for about 4-5 years now. I’ve become comfortable with him and find him very approachable. I speak to him a lot about the game and life as well.”

Whether Dravid’s mentorship can help resurrect Nair’s career remains to be seen, but for now it is under him that Nair will get a chance to spend some time at the crease overseas.