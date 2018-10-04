India’s Saurav Ghosal has improved his ranking by reaching a career-best no 11 in the squash rankings on Thursday.

The October rankings released by the Profession Squash Association showed that Ghosal was on rank 12 till last month. Meanwhile, Joshna Chinappa has jumped two places to be on 14, still four short of her career best ranking of 14 she reached two years ago. However, Dipika Pallikal Karthik dropped four spots to be placed on 23.

Among the rest of the Indian contingent, Harinder Pal Sandhu has scaled up in the ladder, moving to 57 from 60. Rising star Ramit Tandon also made progress and is now on 59 from 64. Mahesh Mangaonkar and Vikram Malhotra also made forward strides, and are ranked 64 and 72 respectively.