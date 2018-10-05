India vs West Indies, 1st Test, day two live: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant start in cruise control
Live updates from day two of action in the first Test in Rajkot.
Day one at stumps: India 364/4 in 89 overs.
Live updates
India 399/4 after 95 overs - Kohli 88*, Pant 36*
A boundary each for Kohli and Pant in that over, both flicked through (their) midwicket region, Kohli playing in front of square. Even Gabriel is looking non-threatening this morning.
35 runs in the first 30 minutes this morning. Cruise control.
India 389/4 after 94 overs - Kohli 83*, Pant 31*
The short stuff nearly works against Pant, a pull shot falls just short of deep square leg. Off the last ball though, the radar is a bit off from Lewis and Pant pulls this fine for a boundary.
50-partnership between Kohli and Pant.
India 383/4 after 93 overs - Kohli 82*, Pant 26*
‘Quintessential Virat Kohli,’ says Sunil Gavaskar. No arguments there. With a picture-perfect cover drive, he scores his first boundary of the morning... Moves into the 80s, the Indian captain. Both West Indies bowlers, by the way, have decided to try the short stuff against Pant. A short square leg in place.
And another milestone for Kohli:
India 377/4 after 92 overs - Kohli 77*, Pant 25*
Ian Bishop made this point before play began. Virat Kohli has almost looked like he is having an extended nets session in the middle ever since he walked out to bat. Started out with determination to just spend time in the middle, was barely troubled at all and looked like, in his head, that he can’t be dismissed. Has just started where he left off, this morning. Defensively sound, just looking for the singles early on.
India 373/4 after 91 overs - Kohli 74*, Pant 24*
A single each for Kohli and Pant in that Gabriel over. Much like he did last evening, Gabriel tries the bouncer strategy against Pant but this one doesn’t rise about the Indian’s hips! And this is a new ball as well.
India 371/4 after 90 overs - Kohli 73*, Pant 23*
Here we go. Rishabh Pant hits a boundary off the first ball he faces. On the pads by Sherman Lewis, flicked with ease for four. Minimum effort, there. Kohli gets off strike early with a single to midwicket.
9.30 am: Here we go, Keemo Paul runs in to bowl with a new-ish ball (five overs old). Virat Kohli resumes on 72*.
9.27 am: Some reading for you as we get ready for day two action...
9.15 am: Hello all and welcome to our coverage of day two in this first Test between India and West Indies in Rajkot.
Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut as the hosts took opening day honours in the first match against the West Indies on Thursday.
Shaw, 18, also became India’s second-youngest century maker after Sachin Tendulkar as he blasted his way to a century in 99 deliveries in Rajkot.
India were 364 for four at stumps after electing to bat first. Skipper Virat Kohli, on 72, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, on 17, were batting at close of play.
But the day belonged to Shaw, a diminutive right-handed opener and Indian Premier League star for the Delhi Daredevils, as he and Cheteshwar Pujara put on a 206-run second wicket partnership.
“I was a bit nervous to start off but when I got in, I got comfortable. I just tried to play my natural game. I was just thinking that it’s another game for me and then it just happened,” said Shaw.
“Playing for India, it was a big thing for me. I wanted to make this chance count. It was a good challenge for me and I think I did well,” he added.
He led India’s fightback after they lost opener Lokesh Rahul for nought in the very first over off Shannon Gabriel.
Shaw was finally caught and bowled by leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo for 134 in the last over before tea. His knock came in 154 balls with 19 boundaries.