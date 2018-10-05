The 2018-’19 edition of the Premier Badminton League will be a nine-team affair after Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu on Friday bought a new franchise that will be based out of Pune.

Sources said the new team will be called Pune Seven Aces, and as of now will be owned by Pannu and management firm KRI.

The fifth season of PBL is likely to commence on December 22 to January 13, with the opening ceremony to be held in Mumbai. The players auction will be held on Monday.

Badminton circles have been abuzz with Pannu’s growing interest in the sport ever since she started dating Denmark’s doubles specialist Mathias Boe.

This will be the second time that a Pune-based franchise would be part of the badminton league. In the inaugural edition, called the Indian Badminton League, the team was owned by Dabur Group promoters Mohit Burman and was named Pune Piston.

Among the other teams, the Bengaluru franchise will have a new owner and will be rechristened Bengaluru Raptors. The team, previously known as Bengaluru Blasters and part-owned by Sachin Tendulkar among others, finished runners-up in the last edition. The Mumbai franchise – Mumbai Rockets – will also remain with the league after reports suggested it could be disbanded.