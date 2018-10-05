Indian Super League team Bengaluru FC, (BFC) on Friday, entered into a four-year long collaboration with automobile giant Kia Motors India.

The front of Blues’ jersey will, henceforth, feature the Kia’s logo. The new jersey, which the team will wear in its match against Jamshedpur FC on Sunday, was launched by captain Sunil Chhetri.

“I have been a part of the Bengaluru FC’s growth story from day one; we have taken big steps with every passing season. With this partnership, we are confident of encouraging the rapidly evolving community in India,” he said at the launch.

“I might be biased but Bengaluru FC is the best football club in the country,” he added. “Going forward, we’ll look to give our best, on the pitch and off it.”

About the partnership, MD and CEO of Kia Motors, Kookhyun Shim said, “We at Kia, are as passionate about sports as we are about our world-class cars. Our past and current partnerships with different sporting championships across the world are a clear sign of our enthusiasm for sports.”

Kia’s a sponsor of Fifa, Uefa Europa League, Australian Open and LPGA among others.