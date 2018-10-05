Pranjal Bhumij’s late goal gave Mumbai City a share of the spoils at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday.

The 19-year-old rescued a point for Jorge Costa’s side after Holicharan Narzary’s strike had given Kerala Blasters a 1-0 lead in the first half.

Blasters were unchanged as David James opted to pick the same XI that beat ATK 2-0 at the Salt Lake Stadium on the opening matchday. Mumbai City lost 2-0 to Jamshedpur as Rafael Bastos started up front for the islanders.

Len Doungel should have put the Blasters in front when Narzary’s low cross found him in a one-on-one situation with the keeper Amrinder Singh. The wide forward could only shoot it straight at the custodian’s legs as Mumbai were handed a reprieve.

Matej Poplatnik’s superb back-heel then set Doungel free on the right and his pitched cross found its way to Narzary, who slotted it past Amrinder at his near post to give Kerala a deserved lead.

Mumbai then huffed and puffed, earning a string of corners but unable to get an equaliser. Lucian Goian came close from a corner but could not convert it.

It was substitute Bhumij who stepped up, exchanging passes in midfield and shooting from 35 yards out. The shot caught Dheeraj by surprise and the young keeper could not reach it in time, giving Mumbai a last-gasp equaliser.

Blasters now have four points from two games, while Mumbai City have opened their account with one point.