India v West Indies, 1st Test, day 3, live updates: Umesh Yadav removes the aggressive Keemo Paul
Live updates from day three of the first Test between India and West Indies.
Day two: The insatiable Virat Kohli’s hunger for runs stood out yet again against Windies. Read here.
Live updates
West Indies 157/7 after 40 overs - Chase 51, Bishoo 1
FIFTY FOR CHASE! With a couple of boundaries in Kuldeep Yadav’s over — both lovely drives on the off-side — the Windies batsman gets his half century. 150 up for WI as well. Wonder if Kohli would be changing the bowler next over, with Kuldeep proving very expensive this morning.
West Indies 147/7 after 39 overs - Chase 42, Bishoo 0
WICKET! The short ball does the trick for Umesh Yadav as Keemo Paul is dismissed. First breakthrough of the day for India. Ian Bishop talks about Umesh set up Paul with a series of good length balls and then surprised him with a bouncer. Had no room to pull, the top edge goes to Pujara as mid-wicket.
Paul out for 47 off 49
West Indies 142/6 after 38 overs - Chase 41, Paul 43
SIX! Keemo Paul is in a punishing mood. Sweeps Kuldeep over long on and it flies all the way. The Indian spinner did shorten his length in that over but the full ball was once again punished.
West Indies 135/6 after 37 overs - Chase 40, Paul 37
Maiden over by Umesh to start with. Much better lines and lengths by him, going past the outside edge with one peach of a good length delivery.
West Indies 135/6 after 36 overs - Chase 40, Paul 37
Couple of boundaries for Chase in that over as Kuldeep continues to be expensive. He’s flighting the ball alright, but often too close to the batsman. The full length has been dealt with aggression by both the batsmen. Almost goes all the way with the lofted hit over long on, does Chase off the last ball.
Time for Umesh from the other end.
West Indies 127/6 after 35 overs - Chase 32, Paul 37
50 partnership between Keemo Paul and Roston Chase! Comes up in quick time, nearly run-a-ball. Comes up with a boundary through third man as Paul overtakes Chase. Shami’s problem has been inconsistency with the line.
India’s inability to finish off the tail has followed them from England, by the looks of things?
West Indies 123/6 after 34 overs - Chase 33, Paul 32
Another over, another boundary for Keemo Paul. This one a confident cover drive off a flighted delivery by Kuldeep. Murali Karthik reckons Kuldeep has struggled to find the right length, been either too full or short.
West Indies 117/6 after 33 overs - Chase 30, Paul 28
Keemo Paul continues to live dangerously. Survives a run-out chance, gets beaten a couple of times, then scores a streaky boundary with an outside edge. Shami bowls one down the leg side that’s full and fast and races to the boundary for four byes.
The partnership is now in the 40s.
West Indies 106/6 after 31 overs - Chase 29, Paul 23
Prithvi Shaw left ducking for cover more than once today already at short leg as both Chase and Paul look to attack Kuldeep Yadav early on. Kohli has cover in the deep, though. So just a couple of singles.
More measured approach from Chase as Shami starts from the other end. A couple of runs to start the over, with a push through covers but defensive after that by Chase. Shami, interestingly, is already looking for the yorker. Couldn’t quite get it right.
West Indies 104/6 after 30 overs - Chase 27, Paul 23
100 up for West Indies in the first over of the day. 10 runs from the first over after just one defensive shot by Keemo Paul. So no real change of approach from the Windies, then. The over started and ended with a sweep shot for four off Kuldeep, who continued to toss it up.
9.30 am: Roston Chase and Keemo Paul are in the middle. Kuldeep Yadav starts proceedings for India. Windies resume at 94/6.
9.26 am: Some pre-match reading for you.
9.20 am: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of day three in the first Test between India and West Indies in Rajkot.
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja thrashed a clueless West Indian attack with hundreds as India headed towards a demolishing win with another near-perfect performance on day two. The hosts piled up 649/9 in their first innings before reducing West Indies to 94 for six in 29 overs when stumps were drawn for the day.
After Prithvi Shaw’s pehnomenal ton on debut on day one, skipper Kohli (139) and Jadeja (100 not out) made hundreds as India put up a mammoth 649 for nine in their first innings before declaring at tea.
It was a maiden Test ton for Jadeja, who had to wait for almost six years to reach three figures in the five-day format.
In response, the West Indies were in all sorts of trouble, first against pacer Mohammad Shami before the spinners cleaned up the middle order. They trail India by 555 runs and the hosts will fancy themselves to bowl them out twice by day three.