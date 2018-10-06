Karanveer Kaushal of Uttarakhand on Saturday became the first batsman to score a double century in India’s List-A history. Playing against Sikkim in a Palate group game in Naniad, Kaushal smashed 202 runs off just 135 deliveries at a strike rate of 149.63. His innings contained 18 fours and nine sixes.

Along with his opening partner Vineet Saxena, who scored a century, Kaushal helped Uttarakhand reach a massive total of 366/2. The openers were the only two batsmen dismissed.

The 26-year-old Kaushal was dismissed by Mandup Bhutia, caught by Ashish Thapa. Bhutia also took the wicket of Saxena who was caught by Bibek.

This season, Kaushal has played seven games and made 467 runs. He is second behind Puneet Bisht in the leading run-scorer’s list. His runs have come at an average of 77.83 and he has made three centuries.

Before Kaushal, Ajinkya Rahane’s score of 187 for Mumbai against Maharashtra in the 2007-’08 season was the highest individual score in Indian List-A cricket, followed by an unbeaten 178-run innings by Wasim Jaffer for Mumbai against Baroda in Pune during the same season.