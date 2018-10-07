Ahead of the new ISL season, Jamshedpur FC had promised a departure from their usual, ultra-defensive style of play, which came in for criticism after they failed to qualify for the play-offs. The club, for this purpose, had imported former Atletico Madrid manager Cesar Ferrando from Spain.

The beginning was auspicious for him, with Jamshedpur, in an away game, triumphing against Mumbai City FC 2-0. This, despite the absence of frontline defender Dhanachandra Singh (who’s injured), goalkeeper Subrata Pal (who’s serving a suspension) and the season’s most talked about signing: Australian legend Tim Cahill.

The most hyped among them, Cahill, is all set to make his debut in Indian football. He will do so, on Sunday, against a team that was hailed by many as the best in the league: Bengaluru FC.

Ahead of the match, Ferrando said that the Australian is important for his side, on the field and off it. “[Cahill’s presence] very important for us. He’s happy playing with the young Indian players,” he said.

Cahill, himself, is excited about his new venture. “With three Asian Cup and four World Cup appearances, I would like to contribute on the park as much as off it,” he, who has scored 50 goals for Australia in a career spanning 14 years, had said.

But whether Cahill, at 38, can withstand the vigour of a big season is a question that might concern the Men of Steel.

The Australian had told the Jamshedpur stakeholders not to worry over his fitness.

“It’s only 18 matches per season with good number of breaks in between. I’m used to playing 30-40 matches per season. It’s not long for me, it’s very short I would say. I would give my best,” he had said.

On Saturday, Ferrando said: “He has to improve. He is not fit. He can run for 70 minutes. And, that’s enough for us.”

BFC to focus on set-pieces

Bengaluru FC, too, despite their 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC, would be vary of the challenge Jamshedpur FC would bring to Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday night.

Against Chennaiyin FC, Carles Cuadrat’s men made a few defensive errors that could have cost them dearly. Jeje Lalpekhlua, on one instance, had to beat just the ‘keeper but failed to do so. Bengaluru FC also started slow against Chennaiyin FC. Only after Miku’s goal against the run of play towards the end of the first half did the Blues got a grip of the game.

The Spaniard is also looking to utilise Bengaluru FC’s set-piece capabilities against a side which likes to play with the ball on the ground.

“We saw last week that they were very good against Mumbai when they have the ball. They can construct good offensive attacks. Our plan will be to be competitive and to keep the ball and utilise our strikers. You saw in the second half (against Chennaiyin FC) the other day, how many chances we had,” he said.