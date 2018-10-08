21st second of the 81st minute. 37 frustrating minutes had passed for Jamshedpur FC in pursuit of a match-saving goal. As the match entered its last 10 minutes, they were scrambling in search of an equaliser. A few fouls, unnecessary, were committed.

Manager Cesar Ferrando was getting irked with some of his players and referees. The chant of Jamshedpur FC fans, who were seated adjacent to the press area at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, was losing its vigour.

This instant, the TV commentator said something prophetic. “The only thing I would say that encourages everybody to stay switched on is that goals usually come in the last 10 minutes.”

The next second, Jamshedpur’s Mario Blasco, a few yards away from the centre circle, chipped the ball into Bengaluru FC’s box for Gourav Mukhi.

Indian Super League hadn’t seen this blonde-headed youngster, who hails from Dhatkidih Harijan Bustee, a crowded slum in Jamshedpur. On Sunday, he was at the right place – no, he ensured he was at the right place, outpacing Bengaluru FC defender Albert Serran Polo – to let Blasco’s overhead pass pitch a little away from his right foot and directed it to the right bottom corner of the net. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh could just stand and stare at the ball going past him.

The raucous West Block Blues, shouting “BFC, BFC, BFC” went silent. “JFC, JFC, JFC” screamed a minority among the spectators.

From the hinterlands of Jamshedpur, Mukhi, who’d come in for Jerry Mawhmingthanga in the 71st minute, started a crescendo that climaxed in a stellar fashion.

“We need this kind of players,” coach Ferrando said of Mukhi after the match during a media interaction.

The teenager had stolen the limelight from a legend, Tim Cahill, who he looks up to and gets mentored by. Before the match, all the talk was about the Australian’s ISL debut. After scoring the equaliser in the 81st minute and celebrating with a cartwheel and a somersault – which he claimed to be his signature move – Mukhi will be attracting a lot more attention than he ever did in his life.

🗣 "We never give up and we are working hard, and we are very proud"



An ecstatic @Tim_Cahill accompanied @jamshedpurfc's young sensation Gourav Mukhi for tonight's post-match interview.#HeroISL #LetsFootball #BENJAM pic.twitter.com/jELfGlnnJT — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 7, 2018

According to The Telegraph, his dad, Chhotelal Mukhi, is a former footballer who played for local clubs but could never make it big. The younger Mukhi perhaps picked up the game from his father and played it on muddy grounds and narrow streets, ignorant about technique and form.

Later picked up by the Tata Football Academy, Mukhi was among the cadets selected for the Jamshedpur reserves at the start of last season and played in the second division of the I-League before making the jump to the senior team this season.

When Ferrando took over as manager this season, he was keen on having Mukhi in the main squad. The teenager’s goals in the pre-season friendlies quelled doubts – if there were any – of his ability.

“I am very happy to score for Jamshedpur FC. I am happy that I contributed to the team’s performance, which is important,” Mukhi told the media after the match.

His strike, however, was not the end. It sparked a period of play that was the most exciting of this season so far.

Strike and a miss by Chhetri

Seven minutes later, Sunil Chhetri leapt inside Jamshedpur’s box, deceiving defender Yumnam Raju and ‘keeper Subhasish Roy, to head the ball into the left corner of the net. The home fans believed that their captain had killed the game. The crowd for Sunday’s game at Sree Kanteerava Stadium was at least 5,000 people lesser than the last game – against Chennaiyin FC – but the roar it let out after Chhetri’s goal was the loudest in the two games.

Surely, with a 2-1 scoreline at the end of 88 minutes, the contest was closed, they thought. So, even when Chhetri missed an easy chance, two minutes later, failing in a one-on-one battle against the ‘keeper, the Blues fans didn’t mind much.

But, (literally) in the last minute, Sergio Cidoncha, inside the box, got hold of a cross from Mario Arques and slotted it into the hosts’ net.

“Well, it happens,” said BFC manager Carles Cuadrat after the match. “The last goal was caused by the bounce in the box. The ball was going on and accidentally going back into action. It happens.”

Despite the rationalisation, the expression of shock on BFC team members and supporters when the last goal was scored was unmistakable.

For the second season in a row, Bengaluru FC had failed to grab full points against Jamshedpur FC at home and Mukhi’s goal probably started the fightback for the visitors.