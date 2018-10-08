Carolina Marin and PV Sindhu were expectedly the most sought-after icon players as the two 2018 world championship finalists were picked by Pune 7 Aces and defending champions Hyderabad Hunters respectively in the players’ auction for the fourth edition of the Premier Badminton League on Monday.

The fourth season of PBL will kick off in Mumbai on December 22, 2018.

With no retention or Right to Match (RTM) card at disposal, the players’ auction was always going to be a keen contest for teams to get the combination right while looking for that one icon player who can inspire them to glory.

The nine franchises had a total purse of Rs 2.6 crore and the icon players could be bought for no higher than Rs 80 lakh. If two or more teams bid Rs 80 lakh for a player, there was a draw of lots. The teams also had to choose four Indians and at least three women in their 10-member squad.

Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto became the highest paid non-icon player with the Delhi Dashers splurging Rs 70 lakh for his services. The Delhi outfit won a tense battle with two other teams to acquire the world No 11, paying more than double his base price.

Among the Indians, rising doubles star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy was the top draw and Ahmedabad Smash Masters outbid the Hyderabad Hunters to secure the youngster for Rs 52 lakh, a massive jump from his base price of Rs 15 lakh.

Here are all the nine PBL squads in full:

Ahmedabad Smash Masters Player Category Price (Rs lakh) Viktor Axelsen Singles 80 Anoushka Parikh Doubles 3 Sikki Reddy Doubles 29 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Doubles 52 Lee Chun Hei Reginald Doubles 18 K Nandagopal Doubles 1 Kirsty Gilmour Singles 26 Vaishnavi Bhale Singles 1 Daren Liew Singles 33 Sourabh Verma Singles 16 Money spent: Rs 2.59 crore

Awadhe Warriors Player Category Price (Rs lakh) Son Wan Ho Singles 70 Ashwini Ponnappa Doubles 32 Mathias Christiansen Doubles 37 Lee Yang Doubles 31 Beiwen Zhang Singles 39 Lee Dong Keun Singles 36 Sanyogita Ghorpade Doubles 1 Gurusaidutt Singles 7 Rasika Raje Singles 2 MR Arjun Doubles 5 Money spent: Rs 2.6 crore

Bengaluru Raptors Player Category Price (Rs lakh) K Srikanth Singles 80 Mohd Ahsan Doubles 42 Hendra Setiawan Doubles 42 Sai Praneeth Singles 32 Mithun Manjunath Singles 2 Lauren Smith Doubles 20 Sanjana Santosh Doubles 2 Marcus Ellis Doubles 20 Vu Thi Trang Singles 9 Nygun Tien Minh Singles 6 Money spent: Rs 2.55 crore

Chennai Smashers Player Category Price (Rs lakh) Sung Ji Hyun Singles 80 Gabby Adcock Doubles 36 Rutaparna Panda Doubles 2 Chris Adcock Doubles 54 Sumeeth Reddy Doubles 10 Saili Rane Singles 1 Rajiv Ouseph Singles 24 P Kashyap Singles 5 Or Chin Chung Doubles 15 Chong Wei Feng Singles 14 Money spent: Rs 2.41 crore

Delhi Dashers Player Category Price (Rs lakh) HS Prannoy Singles 80 Chai Biao Doubles 42 Wang Sijie Doubles 15 Maneepong Jongjit Doubles 23 Evgeniya Kosetskaya Singles 5 Tommy Sugiarto Singles 70 Harika V Doubles 1 Vighnesh Devlekar Doubles 1 Chirag Sen Singles 1 Lee Chia Hsin Singles + Doubles 20 Money spent: Rs 2.58 crore

Hyderabad Hunters Player Category Price (Rs lakh) PV Sindhu Singles 80 Eom Hye Won Doubles 37 Kim Sa Rang Doubles 45 Bodin Isara Doubles 21 Sai Uttejitha Rao Singles 1 Lee Hyun Il Singles 60 Arun George Doubles 1 Meghna J Doubles 3 Mark Caljouw Singles 7 Rahul Yadav C Singles 3 Money spent: Rs 2.58 crore

Mumbai Rockets Player Category Price (Rs lakh) Lee Yong Dae Doubles 80 Pia Zebadiah Bernadet Doubles 15 Kim Gi Jung Doubles 45 Shriyanshi Pardeshi Singles 1 Sameer Verma Singles 42 Kuhoo Garg Doubles 2 Manu Attri Doubles 18 Anders Antonsen Singles 55 Pratul Joshi Singles 1 Anura Prabhudesai Singles 1 Money spent: Rs 2.6 crore

North Eastern Warriors Player Category Price (Rs lakh) Saina Nehwal Singles 80 Kim Ha Na Doubles 40 Yoo Yeon Seong Doubles 49 S Tanongsak Singles 20 Tian Houwei Singles 32 K Maneesha Doubles 1 Liao Min Chun Doubles 20 Dhruv Kapila Doubles 1 Siril Verma Singles 3 Rituparna Das Singles 6 Money spent: Rs 2.52 crore