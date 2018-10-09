The West Indies Cricket Board on Monday announced inexperienced squads for the One-Day International and Twenty20 International series against India later this month.

Players such as Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are all missing from the two squads, which include three new faces.

“The upcoming tour of India provides a great opportunity to expose some of our young talent,” said Courtney Browne, the chairman of the West Indies selection panel.

“Opener Hemraj Chanderpaul, all-rounder Fabian Allen and fast bowler Oshane Thomas will get their opportunity to showcase their skills, along with Sunil Ambris, who is returning to the fold,” he added.

The T20I series will also see the return of Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo to the West Indies fold. Explosive all-rounder Pollard last played for the Windies in a T20I in September last year, while Darren has not played for the team in any format since November 2016.

Opener Gayle made himself unavailable for selection for the tours of India and Bangladesh, Browne revealed, adding that the opener will come back into the mix next year for England’s tour of the Caribbean and the 2019 World Cup.

The five-match ODI series between India and West Indies begins on October 21 in Guwahati and will be followed by three T20Is.

ODI squad: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas

T20I squad: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas