India’s gold medal rush at the Asian Para Games continued as Ekta Bhyan won the gold medal in the women’s club throw event with a throw of 16.02 metres.

This is India’s fourth gold medal in India and the total medal tally has increased to 22. India are eighth in the medal tally with 22 medals including four gold, six silver and 12 bronze.

Competing in the club throw F32/51 event at the GBK Stadium, Ekta did not begin the competition on a good note and after three throws, trailed her UAE opponent Thekra.

In the first attempt, Ekta threw 11.97m while Thekra fouled her throw. But the UAE thrower then took the top spot by throwing 15.75m on third attempt. Ekta managed only 14.38m.

But on the fourth throw, Ekta produced an effort of 16.02m which remained her best and helped her clinch the gold medal.

Ekta suffered a life threatening accident in 2003 in which she suffered paralyses below the waist. But she took up para sports on insistence of Arjuna Awardee para athlete Amit Saroha.

Ekta is ranked number one in club throw in Asia.