India’s rising star Archana Kamath put up a spectacular fight to overcome Hong Kong’s Lee Ka Yee and storm into the quarter-finals of the Youth Olympics table tennis event at Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Archana triumphed 4-2 to be just one step away from a coveted medal. She will play her quarter-final match late on Tuesday, and a victory will ensure a place in the last-four and at least a bronze medal.

“It was a tough match and I am glad I came through,” she said, shortly after her victory. “I am feeling confident now and hope to get past the next hurdle too to get into the medals’ bracket,” she added.

India’s other hopeful Manav Thakkar, however, couldn’t emulate his compatriot and lost to top seed and former world junior champion Tomokazo Harimoto 1-4 in the men’s Singles pre-quarters.

Manav began on a rousing note, winning the first game 11-9. But, he couldn’t sustain the momentum and despite creating a number of opportunities, capitulated in the next four games 8-11, 7-11, 8-11, 7-11 to exit from the championship.

Archana had to summon all her nerves to beat Lee Ka Yee in a gripping contest. Each game went to the site, with Archana showing more composure to win 14-12, 14-12, 9-11, 8-11, 12-10, 15-13.