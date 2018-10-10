The Indian under-18 women’s hockey team continued their good form at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games as they defeated Vanuatu 16-0 in their third match of the Hockey 5s competition at the Parque Polideportivo Roca.

Forward Mumtaz Khan (8’, 11’, 12’, 15’) scored four times and Chetna scored thrice (6’, 14’, 17’) to help India achieve this dominating win.

The Indian team were in top gear right from the word go. Like the last match, in-form striker Lalremsiami opened India’s account scoring in the second minute. Thirty seconds later, Reet scored India’s second and a minute later skipper Salima Tete joined the party to make it 3-0 in just four minutes of first period.

Vanuatu had no replies to India’s constant attack as Baljeet Kaur entered the score sheets twice within the fifth minute making it 5-0. Chetna scored her first of three in the sixth minute as Reet doubled her tally in the same minute to take India to 7-0. Mumtaz (8’) and Lalremsiami (10’) scored apiece before the first period ended at 9-0 in India’s favour.

The second period looked no different as India continued to add to Vanuatu’s misery by scoring goals at will. The island nation who already had conceded 32 goals in their last two outings hardly had any shots on India’s goal.

The Indians took as many as 40 shots in total during the match compared to just five from their opponents. India scored a goal a minute in the first five minutes of the second half through Mumtaz (11’, 12’, 15’), Salima (13’) and Chetna (14’). India’s 15th and Chetna’s third came in the 17th minute. Ishika Chaudhary scored India’s last goal in the last minute ensuring all the players except the goalkeeper entered the scoresheet.

The Indian U-18 women’s team will now face Argentina in their fourth match of the Hockey 5s competition on Wednesday, 10th October 2018, at 21.00 hours IST.